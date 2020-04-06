Bloomington, Normal have new but familiar electric aggregation supplier

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Normal have a new supplier for their electrical aggregation programs, but the company is familiar, having served in that role from 2013 to 2018.

Both agreements expire in June 2020. The new Bloomington contract locks in a rate of $0.04333 per kilowatt hour for two years, effective July 2020. The rate is lower than the current rate of $0.0507 per kilowatt hour and below the current Ameren supply rate of $0.04707.

Normal's contract locks in a rate of $0.0424 per kilowatt hour, effective July 2020. The “green” energy option has a rate of $0.0433 per kilowatt hour. Current rates are $0.0498 for residential service, $0.0507 for green energy per kilowatt hour and are below the Ameren rate.