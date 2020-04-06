Bloomington, Normal have new but familiar electric aggregation supplier

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington and Normal have a new supplier for their electrical aggregation programs, but the company is familiar, having served in that role from 2013 to 2018.
Homefield Energy recently was chosen in a competitive process and will replace MidAmerican Energy, the city and town said in separate news statements.
Both agreements expire in June 2020. The new Bloomington contract locks in a rate of $0.04333 per kilowatt hour for two years, effective July 2020. The rate is lower than the current rate of $0.0507 per kilowatt hour and below the current Ameren supply rate of $0.04707.
Normal's contract locks in a rate of $0.0424 per kilowatt hour, effective July 2020. The “green” energy option has a rate of $0.0433 per kilowatt hour. Current rates are $0.0498 for residential service, $0.0507 for green energy per kilowatt hour and are below the Ameren rate.
Participation in the electric aggregation program is not required. Customers can opt out of the program and remain with their current electric supply choice.
The city and town belong to Central Illinois Municipal Aggregation, which is a group of municipalities, school districts, small businesses, and others aggregating more than 40,000 electric accounts to purchase power at a reduced rate.
Bloomington residents approved electrical aggregation in the April 2013 consolidated election. As of this April, 602 Illinois communities, counties, and townships now take advantage of energy cost savings through aggregate electrical use.
Normal residents approved electrical aggregation in the November 2012 general election.
