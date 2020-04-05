Clinton Boulevard among Bloomington streets proposed for resurfacing

"It's long overdue," said Dennis French, who has lived in the 1400 block of North Clinton Street for 20 years. "Obviously, it is going to be kind of a pain in the neck for a little while while they do it. I have seen (the city) do this stuff so often and they are so good at it. It'll be over before we know it and we'll have a nice smooth street to come home to every day rather than dodging the potholes and ruts."