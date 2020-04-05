Clinton Boulevard among Bloomington streets proposed for resurfacing

BLOOMINGTON — Debby Ashby has complained about the condition of her street — North Clinton Boulevard — for years.
"The street, the sidewalks and curb have been a nightmare for many, many years. It really is. The street has potholes. Where the street has eroded so big around storm sewers somebody could lose a tire in them," she said.
"It's long overdue," said Dennis French, who has lived in the 1400 block of North Clinton Street for 20 years. "Obviously, it is going to be kind of a pain in the neck for a little while while they do it. I have seen (the city) do this stuff so often and they are so good at it. It'll be over before we know it and we'll have a nice smooth street to come home to every day rather than dodging the potholes and ruts."
The long-awaited repair of Clinton Boulevard should begin this summer with the City Council on March 26 signing off on a resolution with two lists of streets proposed for resurfacing this spring and during next year's work season. The item was part of the council's consent agenda and was approved by unanimous vote.
"So this is a godsend," said Ashby, who has lived in the 1300 block since 1994. "It is really good news."
North Clinton Boulevard, from Empire Street to Division Street, is among 10 portions of streets on the list to be resurfaced this summer.
The resolution waived the technical bidding requirements and allowed city staff to negotiate a contract with Rowe Construction, a division of United Contractors Midwest (UCM), for the general street resurfacing program.
The city's asphalt and concrete budget for the fiscal year that begins May 1 is expected to total $8 million. It is subject to the council's approval April 13 as part of the city's overall record-setting $230.3 million budget for next year.
The final amount of the negotiated contract with Rowe will be up to $5 million. That contract is an increase over the $4.2 million awarded to Rowe last year for street resurfacing.
UCM was created in 2001 through a merger of asphalt companies from Bloomington, Peoria and Springfied, according to a city staff memo included in the council's meeting packet. Those companies included Rowe and Freesen in Springfield, which were previous candidates to competitively bid on the Bloomington contract.
"Since then, UCM has been awarded the primary resurfacing contract every year, and it has been rare for other companies to bid on the project," the memo stated.
"City staff believes it may achieve a better work product through waiver of the bidding process and direct negotiations with UCM," the memo stated. "One advantage of direct negotiations is that the city and the company may discuss and clarify portions of the proposed contract. With competitive bidding, no such discussions are allowed."
Staff plans to bring the negotiated contract for council approval later in April.
Other asphalt and concrete projects proposed for this construction season are $1.1 million for sidewalk and curb ramp replacement, $908,000 to reconstruct Lutz Road, $300,000 in other types of sidewalk and alley repairs and $800,000 for pavement preservation.
At the council's committee-of-the whole meeting March 16, Public Works Director Kevin Kothe reviewed a new process used to select the streets to be resurfaced or repaired using pavement preservation processes.
The department uses Infrastructure Solutions Inc.'s Decision Optimization Technology (DOT) software to select streets for the two-year maintenance program generated by the that the Public Works engineering division.
Settings programmed into the software consider not only a street's condition, but also other variables developed by Public Works staff: is the street an arterial road that carries traffic from one side of the city to the other, for instance, or is it a residential road with lower traffic volume.
A map and lists of the streets to be repaved and resurfaced is available at Pantagraph.com and on the city's website, cityblm.org.
"I appreciate the new methodology that we're using here," Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy said at the committee-of-the-whole meeting. "We're basically turning this into a math problem and that makes me happy that's there is a logical approach to it."
Mayor Tari Renner and Ward 4 Alderwoman Julie Emig said they were pleased to see Clinton Boulevard on the resurfacing list. The disrepair of the street, which is in Emig's ward and near Renner's employer, Illinois Wesleyan University, has been the subject of numerous complaints over several years.
Ward 6 Alderwoman Jenn Carrillo, whose ward is on the city's west side, questioned why many of the streets on list are in Ward 8, on the city's east side.
The cost for a contractor to move bigger equipment around "is fairly expensive," responded Kothe. Grouping the work in a contiguous area can reduce the resurfacing cost of $30 to $35 per square yard by about 10 percent.
Revenue generated by the city's 8-cent motor fuel tax and from a fourth of the city's 1 percent home rule sales tax is kept in a special fund so it can only be utilized for concrete and asphalt projects.
The two local taxes produced $5.28 million collected in the fiscal year that ends April 30, with expenses totaling about $4 million, according to the city's website.
Most of the streets on last year's repaving list were completed, Kothe said, but Sunset Road at Emerson Street was delayed because a water main needed repairs. The street has been added to this season's work.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!