COVID-19 interrupts removal of 'mountain' of used child safety seats in southeast Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — A southeast Bloomington business had hoped by the end of March to clear a "mountain" of used child safety seats sprawled across what city leaders called an "illegal junk yard" off Indianapolis Street between East Bell Street and Croxton Avenue.
But it didn't happen, because the firm was among non-essential businesses statewide that Gov. J.B. Pritzker ordered close to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Now, city aldermen are fielding dozens of complaints and the matter is set for review by the city's administrative court.
"By the time it was on the city's radar, all deliveries of car seats had been made; they all arrived within a very short period of time," said attorney Joe Dehn, who represents property owner Bell International.
"I got a lot of complaints initially and that was when the trucks unloaded all of the car seats from Walmart," said Ward 4 Alderwoman Julie Emig, in whose ward the site is located. "I met with one of the business leaders there, Jamey Anderson, and he explained that they were inundated with far more car seats from Walmart than they had anticipated."
Dehn did not know how many car seats were dumped at Bell's property, but said more than 40,000 seats were processed before the work stopped, he said.
The property is one of three nationwide depository sites for seats collected through a nationwide recycling promotion by Walmart and TerraCycle; anyone who turned in an old seat received a $30 gift card. Walmart said it collected nearly 1 million car seats within five days.
Bell planned to have an affiliated firm, Akshar Plastic Inc., 1007 E. Bell St., strip the seats and recycle the metal, fabric and plastic.
"They have the processing equipment in place and were in the process of processing those car seats, making every effort to comply with the agreement we had with the city to have all of the material processed or moved inside prior to the agreed upon date of March 31," Dehn said. "Then businesses were ordered to shut down and they were unable to continue to process material, and no progress has been made since the shutdown.
"They are prepared, as soon as they are allowed to go back to work and it's safe to do so, to resume processing the material at the fastest rate they can and get it out of there as soon as they can," he said.
Meanwhile, people are complaining.
In a Dec. 18 city administrative court order, the company was told "no further expansion of (an) unlawful junk yard" would be permitted and that it must show progress in reducing "unlawful exterior salvage of materials," with complete elimination of the "junk yard" by March 31, 2020.
Ward 1 Alderman Jamie Mathy, whose ward borders part of the property, said he has received more than 30 complaints.
"The volume (of complaints) has really turned up in the last couple of weeks because it is getting nice enough that people are getting out on Constitution Trail, and it's right at the end of the trail as you go south over Oakland Avenue and into south Bloomington," Mathy said. "It's right there. You can't miss it."
"Jamie is right; folks who are out on the trail are coming across it and taking note and reaching out to see if we're aware and what we are doing about it," said Emig, who has received two to three complaints weekly for the last four to six weeks.
Storing the car seats outside is a violation of the city's zoning ordinance, said city communication manager Nora Dukowitz. "I believe there are seven counts and no fines have been imposed yet," she said in an email. "We have been monitoring this and believe no new material has been brought in.
"... They had been working to remedy the situation. The original order stated that if the seats weren't removed by March 31, they would be required to move the materials inside and/or truck offsite. Subsequent to this order, the business was required to close due to the governor's (executive order), which has limited their ability to deconstruct/remove the material. In summary, the city is aware of the situation and working to remedy it."
The matter has been set for May 27 in administrative court.
"They did tell the city of Bloomington that they would have everything cleaned up by the end of March," Emig said. "Well, it's already April and we still have, as one of my constituents called it, 'a mountain of car seats.' I refer to it as a Stephen King movie set sometimes, just because it is an eyesore. Nobody wants it to be processed, I think, more quickly than the owners and the people who operate this recycling company."
Emig added the city should give the company a little latitude because "they didn't know they were going lose at least six weeks due to the (COVID-19) shutdown.
"But we still need that pile to be addressed and removed to make sure that never happens again."
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
