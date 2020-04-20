COVID-19 interrupts removal of 'mountain' of used child safety seats in southeast Bloomington

"Jamie is right; folks who are out on the trail are coming across it and taking note and reaching out to see if we're aware and what we are doing about it," said Emig, who has received two to three complaints weekly for the last four to six weeks.

Storing the car seats outside is a violation of the city's zoning ordinance, said city communication manager Nora Dukowitz. "I believe there are seven counts and no fines have been imposed yet," she said in an email. "We have been monitoring this and believe no new material has been brought in.

"... They had been working to remedy the situation. The original order stated that if the seats weren't removed by March 31, they would be required to move the materials inside and/or truck offsite. Subsequent to this order, the business was required to close due to the governor's (executive order), which has limited their ability to deconstruct/remove the material. In summary, the city is aware of the situation and working to remedy it."

The matter has been set for May 27 in administrative court.