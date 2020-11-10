There are many high-paying jobs that don’t require a master’s degree or higher.
Jerry Monical's service to his country isn't limited to the time he spent in the Army in Germany in the 1950s. It includes the past 18 years h…
Jerry Monical has helped Manage the public's view of the military through the American Legion honor guard.
Traffic for the new nonstop flight service to Detroit from Central Illinois Regional Airport through Delta is doing well despite launching dur…
More than 1,000 McLean County residents are now isolating at home because of the coronavirus, said officials with the McLean County Health Dep…
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 6 p.m. for portions of Central Illinois on the final day of 70-degree weather.
Heartland College helps students with a free lunch and some encouragement to continue their studies.