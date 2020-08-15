Flashback: The story of Gov. Thompson's Normal-made red coupe

Gov. James Thompson, who died Friday, was a key figure in the creation of the Diamond-Star Motors assembly plant in Normal. In August 2015, when Mitsubishi was closing the plant, The Pantagraph looked back at the story of a red coupe given to the governor for his efforts. The story is being republished below.
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois government is forever linked to the soon-to-be shuttered Mitsubishi auto plant through a little red coupe.
In appreciation of his hands-on involvement in helping to lure the joint venture between the Japanese company and Chrysler to a site west of Normal, the first car that rolled off the Diamond-Star Motors assembly line back in 1989 was presented to then-Gov. James R. Thompson.
In its 25 years, the sporty Eclipse has chauffeured multiple chief executives and their children, and served as a display piece in a museum.
And now, with the plant set to close in late November as the company pulls its manufacturing out of the U.S., whereabouts of the vehicle hit a dead end two states away.
The coupe spent many of its years tucked away in the garage of the Executive Mansion on Fourth Street in downtown Springfield.
The car, a 1990 model, had rolled off the assembly line to great fanfare and was soon presented to Thompson. Over the next 21 years, workers at the plant produced a total of 906,876 models under a variety of names, including the Eagle Talon, the Plymouth Laser and, as most know it, the Eclipse.
The car that wound up in Springfield boasted all the options someone in early 1990s might want, including a top-of-the-line cassette deck stereo system. Its speedometer said it could hit 145 mph.
Once in Springfield, however, the car was used sporadically.
Thompson took and passed his first driving test in more than a decade while sitting in the driver's seat.
Ron Cooley, who is now executive director of the Illinois State Police Merit Board, said the tall governor was too big for the little car.
"It was mainly driven by the security guys," said Cooley, who is president of the Illinois State Police Heritage Foundation.
The car remained in the mansion garage through the transition from Thompson to former Gov. Jim Edgar in 1990.
In one of his last acts before transitioning from Secretary of State to governor, Edgar assigned 26 new license plates, one with each letter of the alphabet. The letter "I" was reserved for the sports car.
During Edgar's years in office, he let his children, Brad and Elizabeth, drive the car, but mostly left the vehicle alone.
As a testament to how little it was driven, a news report from 1997 showed the vehicle had only 6,400 miles on the odometer. A decade later, it had recorded only 26,400 miles.
In 2005, after 15 years of life at the mansion under four governors, the vehicle was moved to a state garage on Springfield's southeast side.
It was driven only occasionally, sometimes serving as a prop at events featuring made-in-Illinois products.
The car and Thompson were reacquainted in 2012 when the former governor served as the keynote speaker at an economic development forum in Bloomington.
During that period, however, the car transitioned from state-owned property to a museum piece.
Vehicles declared as surplus property are supposed to be sold at a public auction, but Thompson used his influence to get the car into the hands of a museum run by retired state police employees, including members of the security detail that once protected him.
"He influenced the state to give it to us," Cooley said.
About two years ago, however, the museum decided it wasn't going to keep it.
"It was costing us too much to maintain it," Cooley said.
Plus, it appeared out of place in a museum that featured old police cars.
"It didn't seem to fit into their law enforcement theme," said Judy Mills, a retired state police employee from Ashland, who is active in the retiree association.
"People weren't as interested in it," added Heinz Mueller, a retired state police officer from Sherman.
So the museum foundation put the car up for sale at a classic car lot in Glenarm, south of Springfield.
Cooley reports the vehicle was purchased by a Minnesota man; the dealership thinks it went for about $6,000. And that's where the trail goes cold.
Laimutus "Limey" Nargelenas, a Springfield lobbyist who was commander of the state police, said he was on a team that reviewed security measures at the plant before it opened in late 1988 as part of one of the promises Thompson made to the Japanese co-owners.
Nargelenas also was on hand for the ribbon cutting, where Thompson basked in the glow of bringing a major manufacturing facility to Central Illinois.
"It was quite the to-do," Nargelenas said.
The last Eclipse produced at the plant raised $35,000 for Japan Red Cross earthquake relief efforts.
