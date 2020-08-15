Flashback: The story of Gov. Thompson's Normal-made red coupe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. James Thompson, who died Friday, was a key figure in the creation of the Diamond-Star Motors assembly plant in Normal. In August 2015, when Mitsubishi was closing the plant, The Pantagraph looked back at the story of a red coupe given to the governor for his efforts. The story is being republished below.

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois government is forever linked to the soon-to-be shuttered Mitsubishi auto plant through a little red coupe.

In appreciation of his hands-on involvement in helping to lure the joint venture between the Japanese company and Chrysler to a site west of Normal, the first car that rolled off the Diamond-Star Motors assembly line back in 1989 was presented to then-Gov. James R. Thompson.

In its 25 years, the sporty Eclipse has chauffeured multiple chief executives and their children, and served as a display piece in a museum.

And now, with the plant set to close in late November as the company pulls its manufacturing out of the U.S., whereabouts of the vehicle hit a dead end two states away.

The coupe spent many of its years tucked away in the garage of the Executive Mansion on Fourth Street in downtown Springfield.