Free Bloomington curbside collection of bulk waste set for July 6-17

BLOOMINGTON — The Bloomington Public Works crews will be picking up, without charge, bulk waste at the curb July 6-17, which is two months later than originally planned.
During seasonal bulk waste collection, brush collection follows the same schedule as the seasonal bulk waste collection.
All bulk waste and brush must be placed in separate piles behind the curb by 6 a.m. on the scheduled date. A map and projected collection start dates are shown on the 2020 Free Summer Bulk Waste Collection flyer and map at the city's website: www.cityblm.org.
Bulk waste items can also be taken to the Citizen's Convenience Center at the corner of East and Jackson streets, south of the Bloomington Public Library,
The facility is open 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. The convenience center is closed on Sundays and municipal holidays.
In May 2018, the city shifted from curbside bulk waste pickup every other week to twice a year. Under the old system, a household's first front-end loader bucket of waste was free, but now there is no limit on the amount for free pickup in the the spring and fall collections.
The city collects appliances, mattresses, lamps, couches and other types of furniture. The city will not pick up TVs, monitors and construction materials such as roofing materials, shingles, concrete, asphalt, rock or sod.
Garbage is collected weekly. Recycling and brush is picked up every other week at no additional charge.
Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!