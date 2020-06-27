Free Bloomington curbside collection of bulk waste set for July 6-17

Bulk waste items can also be taken to the Citizen's Convenience Center at the corner of East and Jackson streets, south of the Bloomington Public Library,

The facility is open 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and from 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Wednesday. The convenience center is closed on Sundays and municipal holidays.

In May 2018, the city shifted from curbside bulk waste pickup every other week to twice a year. Under the old system, a household's first front-end loader bucket of waste was free, but now there is no limit on the amount for free pickup in the the spring and fall collections.