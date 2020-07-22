From the archives: Remembering the July 22, 1978, Pontiac Correctional Center riot

"It was very somber because three of our people were killed and some were severely injured," he said. "There was a lot of apprehension in town. It was just worrisome around here and it went on for several weeks. The prison has always been there and things eventually got back to normal, and you got to accept that the prison is there and it's a part of the town."

Pontiac Mayor Scott McCoy was only 7 that day. He and his family lived across the street from the prison, along the 400 block of West Lowell Street.

"The thing that I remember the most is that where the soccer fields are now there were just fields, and it looked like a Cubs game because it just seemed every car law enforcement car in the nation was there," he said.

He remembers sitting with his family and neighbors on the lawn, watching an "organized chaos" with screaming and yelling. He used a Beta max camera to make movies.

He doesn't remember everything, but does remember not feeling scared.

"We were all used to the prison … and we didn't feel like we were in any danger," he said. "It used to be that inmates would break a window and yell out at us, and that was all very common. The next day was just another day for us."