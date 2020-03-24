Illinois dispels coronavirus rumors about hunting seasons, highways

With the fast moving developments in the worldwide coronavirus pandemic, Illinois state agencies are sending out messages to dispel rumors.
Here's the latest in the state's battle against disinformation regarding COVD-19:
False rumor: Hunting seasons canceled
Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police officers said if you have a permit, you can still hunt and fish on sites that remain open. State parks and fish and wildlife areas have been closed to the public.
Facing ‘unprecedented’ number of claims, Illinois urges laid off workers to apply for benefits online
Also, the conservation police department said officers have heard of "a rumor and fake news website" stating the Department of Natural Resources is closing the 2020 -- 2021 hunting seasons.
"This is completely FALSE," the agency said in a Facebook post Monday morning.
"Please do not spread these lies and create more anxiety for the public and your fellow outdoorsmen.." the post stated.
False rumor: Highways closing
The Illinois National Guard posted on social media that its members are not closing highways.
"The latest false rumor is that the Illinois National Guard is shutting down highways within or out of the state. This is completely false," the post said.
"The Illinois National Guard is only supporting COVID-19 medical missions or missions to increase the capacity of the medical community."
False rumor: Troopers giving tickets
The Illinois State Police received a Facebook comment that troopers were giving out tickets to people in Springfield and Decatur for "being out when it's not essential."
Here's the one-word response from Illinois State Police: "False."
Illinois manufacturers are switching gears to make equipment to fight COVID-19. Here’s what they’re doing.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.