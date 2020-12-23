Illinois leading the nation in COVID-19 vaccinations (copy)

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

As of late Tuesday night, 4,593 Illinoisans were being hospitalized for COVID-19, including 953 in intensive care units and 536 patients on ventilators. That leaves 28% of the state’s staffed hospital beds available for use, along with 29% of staffed ICU beds and 72% of available ventilators.

Despite those trends, however, Pritzker said he has no immediate plans to lift the Tier 3 mitigations currently in effect statewide, which includes the closure of bars and restaurants to indoor service and strict limits on public gatherings.

“The challenge that we have is, what we don't want to do is swing back and forth between mitigations and not having mitigations within days or a week or two of one another,” Pritzker said. “And as we head into the Christmas holiday and New Year's, my concern is that we might see – we are going likely to see – some uptick from Christmas and from New Year's in hospitalizations as well as cases.”

“Having said that,” he added, “even if we brought the entire state or specific regions from Tier 3 to Tier 2, that would not open bars and restaurants for indoor service yet. We need to bring it down even further and for a longer period of time.”