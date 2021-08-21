Illinois State Fair on a budget: Here are five things to eat or ride for $5

Watch now: A video tour of this year's Illinois State Fair
SPRINGFIELD — Going to the Illinois State Fair? Here are five things to eat or ride that will only cost you a piece of paper with Abraham Lincoln's face on it.
Sliding down a big yellow slide: $4
When's the last time you rode down a slide? There's a reason these big slides are a staple of any carnival or fair: it's safe, to-the-point and fun for all ages. There's no bells or whistles or gimmicks like some of the other rides. You pay some money and you get to ride down a slide on a blanket. In this case, it's $4 near the center of the fairgrounds. There's some curves and stuff, so you go up sometimes and then you go down. It's like sledding down a hill except it's not cold outside.
A lamb burger from Prairieview Grill: $5.50
Alright, this is actually $5.50. But the extra 50 cents is worth it. Located at the Prairieview Grill in the Commodities Pavilion near the Grandstand, this $5 lamb burger has a bargain worth of meat for the price. And this isn't cheap lamb meat that just tastes like beef. This is authentic, juicy lamb on a tender bun, cooked without any pink in the middle. The Prairieview Grill is sponsored and administered by the Illinois Lamb & Wool Producers, giving this succulent lamb burger the definitive seal of authenticity. This is the perfect way to try lamb if you've never before tasted it.
Phantom's Fury pirate ship ride: Five tickets
If there's but one mechanical ride to spend your hard-earned tickets on at the fair, it's the swinging pirate ship. Not only is it a great way to introduce the little ones to some more high-stakes rides, it's fun and has a plenty of things to hold onto to make everyone feel safe. This swinging ship is titled Phantom's Fury can be found at Miller's Spectacular Show just along the boardwalk. The ride also has a wicked Egyptian theme that serves as the antithesis of the normal pirate theme for this carnival staple. Cost of admission is five tickets, which 1-1 is equivalent to $5 unless you buy the tickets in bulk.
Half hour in Bounce Kingdom: $5
Are you worried the kids aren't going to be tired enough after going to the fair? End the day at the fairgrounds by spending $5 to let the kids jump around at Bounce Kingdom for 30 minutes. Located near the tortoise exhibit, kids can hop around in a variety of inflatable attractions including castles, slides and more. On the drive home, you can tell the kids about the depressing reality that most adults are too big to go into bouncy houses.
Bratwurst with onions and peppers: $5
It's not a Wrigley Field hot dog, but a bratwurst at the fairgrounds is pretty close to perfection. And for $5, it's cheaper than ballpark prices. Located at a stand near the Illinois Fire Museum, you can get a meat-packed dog in a bun with cooked peppers and onions for $5. It's up to you whether to be a purist and eat it as-is or load it up with condiments.