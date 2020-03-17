You are the owner of this article.
Illinois State University student unseats long-time McLean board member George Gordon
090219-blm-loc-5labor

In this September 2019 file photo, Nathan Russo, a third-generation laborer and member of Local 362, directs traffic for a road project at Market and Allin streets, Bloomington.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — George Gordon, McLean County Board's longest-tenured Democrat, was unseated by Illinois State University student Hannah Beer in Tuesday's Democratic primary election.

By a vote of 853 to 464, Beer upset Gordon, who has served on the board since 1996. The contested race for District 6 includes parts of Normal, including the ISU campus.

Beer is a political science major at the university, where Gordon retired as a professor of politics and government.

She will face Libertarian candidate David Scarpelli in the Nov. 3 general election.

In a second contested McLean County Board race in the Democratic primary, political newcomer Lea Cline garnered 849 votes to top the 732 ballots cast for challenger Nathan "Chiko" Russo, a construction worker with Laborers Local 362

Cline, an associate professor of art history at ISU, and Russo vied for the District 8 seat that covers much of Bloomington's west side, downtown and near east side.

Cline will face Republican Jordan Baker, an Illinois Wesleyan University senior, for the seat currently held bCarlo Robustelli, a Democrat ,who did not seek re-election.

+2 
George Gordon

Gordon
+2 
Lea Cline

Cline

Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle

