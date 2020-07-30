1-2 inches of rain predicted in Central Illinois

LINCOLN— One to two inches of rainfall is predicted to accumulate Thursday with showers and thunderstorms lasting throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln.
Heavy rainfall is possible across southern & southeast IL thru midnight. Rainfall amounts over an inch are possible south of a Taylorville to Paris line w/ amounts of 1.5 inches possible in southeast IL. Do not drive through flood waters, especially at night. #ILwx pic.twitter.com/pUSmPdCcVC— NWS Lincoln IL (@NWSLincolnIL) July 30, 2020
The weather service says temperatures will bereaching a high of 77 degrees and cloudy skies.
