1-2 inches of rain predicted in Central Illinois
1-2 inches of rain predicted in Central Illinois

LINCOLN— One to two inches of rainfall is predicted to accumulate Thursday with showers and thunderstorms lasting throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service at Lincoln

The weather service says temperatures will bereaching a high of 77 degrees and cloudy skies.

History photos: Central Illinois rainy weather and flooding

History photos: Central Illinois rainy weather and flooding

A look back at the rains and floods of the past.

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

