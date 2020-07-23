1,624 new COVID-19 cases announced in Illinois; 20 deaths, including in Douglas County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health announced Thursday that 1,624 additional people in Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19 and 20 more people have died, including a Douglas County man in his 80s.

The latest numbers mean that 166,925 Illinoisans have had confirmed COVID cases since the novel virus arrived in Illinois earlier this year and 7,367 have died.

The statewide positivity rate of COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven-day period ending July 22 is 3.4%, Illinois Department of Public Health said.

As of Wednesday night, 1,473 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

