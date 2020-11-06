 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 dead in crash near Chenoa
0 comments
breaking top story

1 dead in crash near Chenoa

{{featured_button_text}}
crash graphic.png

BLOOMINGTON — An autopsy is scheduled for Friday on the victim of a Thursday evening fatal two-vehicle crash near Chenoa.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said at 5:06 p.m., her office was notified of a fatal crash between a semi tractor-trailer and a sport utility vehicle on Illinois 24 near the intersection of North 3050 East Road near Chenoa.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The driver and sole occupant of the sport utility vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, Yoder said in a statement. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending further notification of family.

This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments
1
0
0
1
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sherri Strandburg talks about Trump-Biden election results on Friday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News