1 dead in crash near Chenoa

BLOOMINGTON — An autopsy is scheduled for Friday on the victim of a Thursday evening fatal two-vehicle crash near Chenoa.
McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said at 5:06 p.m., her office was notified of a fatal crash between a semi tractor-trailer and a sport utility vehicle on Illinois 24 near the intersection of North 3050 East Road near Chenoa.
Support Local Journalism
The driver and sole occupant of the sport utility vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, Yoder said in a statement. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending further notification of family.
This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.
This story will be updated.
20 B–N places of the past
Grand Hotel
The Jefferson Cafeteria
College Hills Mall
University Cinemas
Double Nickel Drive-In
The first Steak ’n Shake
The Eureka Co. (later Electrolux)
Mr. Quick Drive-In
Old Main
Miller's Hardware
Gil's Country Inn
Cotton's Village Inn
The Sinorak
F.W. Woolworth
Biasi's Drug Store
General Electric
Livingston's Department Store
Bombay Bicycle Club
Red Lion Inn
Metropole Pool Hall
You may also like...
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.