1 dead in crash near Chenoa

BLOOMINGTON — An autopsy is scheduled for Friday on the victim of a Thursday evening fatal two-vehicle crash near Chenoa.

McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder said at 5:06 p.m., her office was notified of a fatal crash between a semi tractor-trailer and a sport utility vehicle on Illinois 24 near the intersection of North 3050 East Road near Chenoa.

The driver and sole occupant of the sport utility vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene, Yoder said in a statement. The name of the deceased is being withheld pending further notification of family.

This incident remains under investigation by the McLean County Coroner’s Office and the Illinois State Police.

This story will be updated.

