1 dead in Dewitt County crash

CLINTON — Authorities are investigating a fatal crash Sunday in DeWitt County.

Coroner Randy Rice in a statement said the crash involved a single vehicle going eastbound on Interstate 74 that ran off the highway at 11 a.m. near mile marker 160.

The occupant was pronounced dead at 12:30 p.m. at the scene, he said. An autopsy is planned Monday.

