1 killed in Logan County crash

LINCOLN — A 46-year-old man is dead following a two-vehicle crash near Lincoln on Monday.
Illinois State Police say the crash occurred at 3:04 p.m. on U.S. 136 just west of Interstate 155 near Lincoln.
Police said a semi-trailer headed eastbound on U.S. 136 was stopped in a construction zone when a car also traveling eastbound failed to stop and struck the rear of the trailer. The driver of that car, a 46-year-old man from Green Valley, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Logan County Coroner.
His name has not been released.
The driver of the semi-trailer was not injured.
No tickets were issued, but the crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Logan County Coroner’s Office.
