1 more person tests positive for COVID-19 in McLean County; less than 1% of county population tested

Luther Oaks Communication Director Rex Paisley told The Pantagraph that three cases had been associated with Luther Oaks earlier this month — a private caregiver to a resident and two employees who don't provide direct care to residents. All three people have recovered, he said.

When residents and staff experience respiratory symptoms, they are tested for COVID-19, Paisley said. "We want to be very cautious and protective of those we serve," he said.

McKnight said a worker at another long-term care facility in the county also tested positive for COVID-19 but has recovered.

Of the 86 county cases, two are age 9 and younger, four are between 10 and 19, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 14 are in their 40s, 14 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, 15 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s.

By race, 46 are white, 30 are black, one is Asian, five are "other" and four are "unknown."

Meanwhile, Ford County Health Department announced on Monday its sixth confirmed case of COVID-19, a man in his 80s. Three of the six Ford County residents have recovered, two remain in isolation and one death was announced earlier.