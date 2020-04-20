1 more person tests positive for COVID-19 in McLean County; less than 1% of county population tested

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County's number of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 increased on Monday by one, to 86, but fewer than 1% of the county's population has been tested.
The number of people who have confirmed cases of the new strain of coronavirus continued its slower rate of growth, which began more than a week ago in McLean County.
"We hope the efforts the public is taking ... is bending the curve," said county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight.
It's too soon to say whether McLean County has turned the tide in its efforts against coronavirus, she said, but "the measures the public is taking are helping."
The 86th case is a man in his 70s from the 61770 ZIP code (Saybrook), said Melissa Graven, health department communicable disease supervisor.
Of the 86, 73 have recovered, nine are at home in isolation, and one is hospitalized in isolation, McKnight said. Three McLean County residents have died since COVID-19 spread to the county in mid-March.
About 1,650 McLean County residents have been tested, McKnight said, meaning 5.2 percent of those have tested positive.
But that represents less than 1 percent of the county's population. Testing is limited to health care workers and first responders and anyone age 16 and older with COVID-19 symptoms (shortness of breath, fever and/or cough).
"That's not where we need to be to understand this virus and where it needs to be in McLean County," Graven said.
Testing is limited because of limited supplies. Testing of people without symptoms has become an issue because people can have and spread COVID-19 without having symptoms, which is why health care providers are encouraging people to do social distancing.
COVID-19 testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, through May 30, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. As of Sunday night, 2,245 people had been tested at that drive-through testing site since March 28, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) told The Pantagraph.
Meanwhile, IDPH reported long-term care facilities statewide that have had multiple cases of COVID-19, including Luther Oaks retirement community in Bloomington.
Luther Oaks Communication Director Rex Paisley told The Pantagraph that three cases had been associated with Luther Oaks earlier this month — a private caregiver to a resident and two employees who don't provide direct care to residents. All three people have recovered, he said.
When residents and staff experience respiratory symptoms, they are tested for COVID-19, Paisley said. "We want to be very cautious and protective of those we serve," he said.
McKnight said a worker at another long-term care facility in the county also tested positive for COVID-19 but has recovered.
Of the 86 county cases, two are age 9 and younger, four are between 10 and 19, 12 are in their 20s, seven are in their 30s, 14 are in their 40s, 14 are in their 50s, 14 are in their 60s, 15 are in their 70s and four are in their 80s.
By race, 46 are white, 30 are black, one is Asian, five are "other" and four are "unknown."
Meanwhile, Ford County Health Department announced on Monday its sixth confirmed case of COVID-19, a man in his 80s. Three of the six Ford County residents have recovered, two remain in isolation and one death was announced earlier.
Statewide, IDPH announced 1,151 additional cases of COVID-19, including 59 additional deaths, bringing the statewide totals to 31,508 people, including 1,349 who have died.
Besides McLean and Ford, Pantagraph-area counties with COVID cases include Champaign (95 cases, four deaths); Tazewell (24 cases, three deaths), LaSalle (30 cases, one death); Livingston (17 cases, one death); Iroquois (13 cases); Woodford (11 cases); Piatt (seven); Logan and Marshall (four each); and DeWitt (one).
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
