1 new case of COVID-19 in McLean County; officials urge caution over holiday

BLOOMINGTON — Health officials are reminding people to keep loved ones safe this holiday weekend and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
County health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said Wednesday that people should continue to stay vigilant. The health department reported one new case of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing McLean County to a total of 261 confirmed cases since mid-March.
There are 10 active COVID-19 cases in the county, with one patient hospitalized and nine who are at home in isolation, said McKnight.
As of Wednesday, 238 patients had been released from home isolation.
In order to protect themselves and loved ones this weekend, she said, people should stay home if they are sick; keep gathering sizes small; encourage outdoor activities over indoor ones; maintain social distancing when possible; remember to wash hands; and wear a face covering when in public and cannot maintain social distancing.
More than 13,400 McLean County residents have been tested for COVID-19, and the rate of positive tests is 2%, said McKnight. The county's rolling seven day positive rate is 0.7% through June 30.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Wednesday a second record-breaking day with 270 people tested Tuesday at the drive-through COVID-19 testing facility at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
That's the highest number of people to be tested in one day since the site opened on March 28, breaking the previous day's record of 253 people, EMA said.
The facility is open daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. It will be closed for Independence Day on Saturday and Sunday.
In LaSalle County, health officials reported four new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total to 219 cases. The patients were a teenage girl, a woman in her 20s and two women in their 50s, according to the LaSalle County Health Department.
The Ford County Public Health Department announced one new case of the virus. The patient is a woman in her 40s.
Ford County has had a total of 33 confirmed cases since March and one death.
In Livingston County, health officials confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county to a total of 47 positive cases. The two new patients are a woman younger than 20 and a woman in her 80s. Both are at home in isolation.
Satewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced 828 new cases of coronavirus and 30 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 144,013 cases and 6,951 deaths across 101 counties.
