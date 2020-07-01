1 new case of COVID-19 in McLean County; officials urge caution over holiday

That's the highest number of people to be tested in one day since the site opened on March 28, breaking the previous day's record of 253 people, EMA said.

The facility is open daily between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. for anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. It will be closed for Independence Day on Saturday and Sunday.

In LaSalle County, health officials reported four new cases of coronavirus, bringing the county total to 219 cases. The patients were a teenage girl, a woman in her 20s and two women in their 50s, according to the LaSalle County Health Department.

The Ford County Public Health Department announced one new case of the virus. The patient is a woman in her 40s.

Ford County has had a total of 33 confirmed cases since March and one death.

In Livingston County, health officials confirmed two new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county to a total of 47 positive cases. The two new patients are a woman younger than 20 and a woman in her 80s. Both are at home in isolation.

Satewide, Illinois Department of Public Health announced 828 new cases of coronavirus and 30 additional deaths, bringing the state to a total of 144,013 cases and 6,951 deaths across 101 counties.