1 new coronavirus case reported in McLean County; new total, 88

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 41,777 cases, including 1,874 deaths, in 96 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker on Saturday said he does not yet have a specific plan on how or when the state may be back open.

“The coronavirus does not have boundaries that it follows,” he said. “The idea of opening county-by-county is some kind of a false narrative. You have to study infection rates, how fast it is doubling and that has to be taken into account. You could have a sparsely populated county where infection rates are increasing …. I want to keep people safe. ... I recognize the difference between rural areas and number of infections compared to urban areas. But this infection has no boundaries.”

Peoria County now has 60 confirmed cases with 32 recovered, 14 in home isolation, 12 remain hospitalized and two have died. In Tazewell County, there have been 36 reported cases and 11 in Woodford County.

Officials in LaSalle County confirmed an additional case on Saturday, a female in her 40s, who is home recovering in isolation. The new total for LaSalle County now stands at 44 cases.

No new cases were reported in DeWitt, Logan, Livingston, Macon or Piatt counties on Saturday.

