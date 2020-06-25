1 new coronavirus case reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — The coronavirus pandemic continues to slow in McLean County as health officials reported one new cases of the novel virus Thursday.
The case follows a two day period where health officials reported no new cases and just a day prior to Illinois entering phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
Despite a seeming decrease in the number of patients testing positive for the virus, health officials have encouraged people to continue staying vigilant with hand sanitizer, masks and social distancing even as restaurants and other businesses reopen Friday.
The new case brings McLean County to a total of 254 coronavirus cases, with 230 people who have recovered and 11 people at home in isolation. Thursday marks the 18th consecutive day that the health department reported no one was hospitalized in McLean County.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of coronavirus since March. No new deaths have been reported since May 29.
There have been more than 11,900 tests conducted in McLean County with a 2.1 percent positivity rate, said Jessica McKnight, McLean County Health Department administrator.
LaSalle County health officials reported Friday four additional cases of COVID-19 following a jump of four new cases and one COVID-related death Thursday. The patients are two women in their 20s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s.
There have been a total of 200 cases of the virus in LaSalle County with a 145 patients who have recovered.
Peoria County reported its 28th COVID-related fatality Thursday. The patient was a woman in her 80s.
In Livingston County, health officials reported two new cases of the virus Thursday, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s. The cases come a day after the Livingston County Health Department reported two cases on Wednesday.
The new cases bring Livingston County to a total of 44 coronavirus cases with 36 people who have recovered and six people who remain at home in isolation. Livingston County has reported two COVID-related fatalities since March.
Tazewell County Health Department saw a jump in coronavirus cases Thursday, reporting four new cases of the virus. The new cases bring the county to a total of 119 confirmed cases with 90 patients who have recovered, 19 at home in isolation and three people hospitalized.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 894 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 41 additional deaths in Illinois. There have been a total of 139,434 including 6,810 deaths across 101 Illinois counties.
