1 new coronavirus case reported in McLean County

LaSalle County health officials reported Friday four additional cases of COVID-19 following a jump of four new cases and one COVID-related death Thursday. The patients are two women in their 20s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 60s.

There have been a total of 200 cases of the virus in LaSalle County with a 145 patients who have recovered.

Peoria County reported its 28th COVID-related fatality Thursday. The patient was a woman in her 80s.

In Livingston County, health officials reported two new cases of the virus Thursday, a man in his 40s and a woman in her 50s. The cases come a day after the Livingston County Health Department reported two cases on Wednesday.

The new cases bring Livingston County to a total of 44 coronavirus cases with 36 people who have recovered and six people who remain at home in isolation. Livingston County has reported two COVID-related fatalities since March.

Tazewell County Health Department saw a jump in coronavirus cases Thursday, reporting four new cases of the virus. The new cases bring the county to a total of 119 confirmed cases with 90 patients who have recovered, 19 at home in isolation and three people hospitalized.