1 new COVID-19 case reported in McLean County
Vehicles form a line during COVID-19 testing on July 6, a day in which 405 people were tested at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. The site, operated by Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays.

BLOOMINGTON — Health officials confirmed one new COVID-19 case in McLean County on Sunday, bringing the total number to 315 confirmed cases.

No new information was released about the most recent case. Officials also announced that two patients remain hospitalized, 41 are now in home isolation and 257 have recovered. Through Sunday, 15 residents had died after being diagnosed with the novel virus.

On Saturday, the Town of Normal confirmed that four firefighters had tested positive for the coronavirus.

More than 15,800 tests in McLean County have resulted in a positivity rate of 2 percent. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.6 percent through Saturday.

On Saturday, 300 people were tested at the Community Based Testing Site located at the McLean County Fairgrounds. The previous record for a Saturday was 131. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, you do not need to be a resident of McLean County, or have any symptoms to be tested. Both vehicles and walk-ups can be accommodated.

In LaSalle County, four new cases were added Sunday, including a male in his 20s, a female in her 40s, and a male and female in their 70s. The total cases for the county has climbed to 258 as of Sunday.

