1 new COVID-19 case reported in McLean County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Health officials confirmed one new COVID-19 case in McLean County on Sunday, bringing the total number to 315 confirmed cases.

No new information was released about the most recent case. Officials also announced that two patients remain hospitalized, 41 are now in home isolation and 257 have recovered. Through Sunday, 15 residents had died after being diagnosed with the novel virus.

More than 15,800 tests in McLean County have resulted in a positivity rate of 2 percent. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.6 percent through Saturday.