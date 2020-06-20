1 new COVID-19 case reported in McLean County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 855.264.2511 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — There was one new case of COVID-19 reported in McLean County on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 246, officials from the McLean County Health Department announced.

Since March 19, there have been 223 released from isolation, 10 now isolating at home, and 13 who have died. There are no reported cases in hospitalization at this time, officials said.

On Friday, 106 people were tested at the Community Based Testing Center located on the fairgrounds on Bloomington’s west side. The testing is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and can accommodate people in vehicles and on foot.

In Livingston County, officials announced one new case, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 39 since March. Also, 36 have recovered and two cases have resulted in death.