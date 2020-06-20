1 new COVID-19 case reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — There was one new case of COVID-19 reported in McLean County on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 246, officials from the McLean County Health Department announced.
Since March 19, there have been 223 released from isolation, 10 now isolating at home, and 13 who have died. There are no reported cases in hospitalization at this time, officials said.
On Friday, 106 people were tested at the Community Based Testing Center located on the fairgrounds on Bloomington’s west side. The testing is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and can accommodate people in vehicles and on foot.
In Livingston County, officials announced one new case, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 39 since March. Also, 36 have recovered and two cases have resulted in death.
Statewide, officials announced 634 new cases in Illinois and 45 additional deaths on Saturday. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from June 13 to June 19 is 3%.
Where we are: As COVID turns life upside-down, neighbors share their stories
Where We Are is a new series looking at life during the COVID pandemic. Today's profiles introduce six people from Central Illinois who are finding new ways to live their lives.
