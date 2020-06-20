You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
1 new COVID-19 case reported in McLean County
1 comment
alert top story

1 new COVID-19 case reported in McLean County

{{featured_button_text}}
032920-blm-loc-1virusdrivethrough

An Illinois National Guardsman explains to a person who wants to be tested for  coronavirus how he will use a nasal swab to obtain a sample for analysis during the drive-through testing on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the McLean County Fairgrounds. The guardsmen are assisting at the testing site.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — There was one new case of COVID-19 reported in McLean County on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 246, officials from the McLean County Health Department announced.

Since March 19, there have been 223 released from isolation, 10 now isolating at home, and 13 who have died. There are no reported cases in hospitalization at this time, officials said.

On Friday, 106 people were tested at the Community Based Testing Center located on the fairgrounds on Bloomington’s west side. The testing is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, and can accommodate people in vehicles and on foot.

In Livingston County, officials announced one new case, bringing the total of confirmed cases to 39 since March. Also, 36 have recovered and two cases have resulted in death.

Statewide, officials announced 634 new cases in Illinois and 45 additional deaths on Saturday. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from June 13 to June 19 is 3%.

Where we are: As COVID turns life upside-down, neighbors share their stories

Where we are: As COVID turns life upside-down, neighbors share their stories

Where We Are is a new series looking at life during the COVID pandemic. Today's profiles introduce six people from Central Illinois who are finding new ways to live their lives.

Paul Ritter: Pontiac science teacher sees hope
News

Paul Ritter: Pontiac science teacher sees hope

  • Kelsey Watznauer
  • 0

"In the long run, I realize we live in Central Illinois and I realize that Central Illinois is a small part of the world, but if we all do our part, the world will be a much better place," Paul Ritter says.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+3
2 new COVID cases in McLean County; 6 more in Tazewell
Local News

2 new COVID cases in McLean County; 6 more in Tazewell

COVID-19 showed Thursday that it isn't through with Central Illinois yet as the McLean County Health Department announced two new cases of the novel virus and the Tazewell County Health Department announced six new cases and an outbreak at a long-term care facility.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Loss of gaming machines to quarantine is a blow for many

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News