1 new COVID-19 case reported in McLean County

COVID-19 drive-through testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath), as long as the person is old enough to self-administer the nasal swab, in addition to any health care worker and first responder.

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said is encouraging people to maintain the measures currently in place.

"The protection of our population is important," she said. "We are living through difficult times but we are in this together and supporting each other in these times is important. Over the next few weeks and months, we are trying to make more testing available. Social distancing is probably going to be a part of our lives for a while yet."

McKnight said there is no evidence that retail employees and grocery store employees have been hit hard in McLean County, but officials are on the lookout for such cases.