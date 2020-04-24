You are the owner of this article.
1 new COVID-19 case reported in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON – One new case of COVID-19 case has been confirmed in McLean County. It was the first new case reported in the county since Monday.

The health department said Friday that the number of people with confirmed cases of the coronavirus has increased to 87 and one additional person has recovered, bringing the total to 76. Another person remains in isolation in the hospital and seven are recovering in isolation at home.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,724 new cases.

"This is the largest single-day increase to date," said Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health. "Yesterday, we also saw the largest number of testing to date. We tested over 16,000 people. When you do more testing, you have more cases."

There were also 108 additional deaths reported, which included a man in his 70s from Sangamon County.

Since coronavirus hit Illinois earlier this year, 39,658 people have had confirmed cases and 1,759 Illinois residents have died.

COVID-19 drive-through testing continues 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. Testing is for Illinois residents with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough or shortness of breath), as long as the person is old enough to self-administer the nasal swab, in addition to any health care worker and first responder.

Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight said is encouraging people to maintain the measures currently in place.

"The protection of our population is important," she said. "We are living through difficult times but we are in this together and supporting each other in these times is important. Over the next few weeks and months, we are trying to make more testing available. Social distancing is probably going to be a part of our lives for a while yet."

McKnight said there is no evidence that retail employees and grocery store employees have been hit hard in McLean County, but officials are on the lookout for such cases.

"We do tracing," she said. "The question gets asked when someone tests positive about where they work, and live and play. When we ask who you come into contact with, that includes work."

Other Pantagraph-area counties with COVID cases include Tazewell (30 cases, three deaths); Livingston (18 cases, one death); Champaign (103 cases, five deaths); Iroquois (14 cases); Woodford (11 cases, one death); Ford (eight cases, one death); Piatt (seven cases); Logan and Marshall (four each); and DeWitt (one).

This story will be updated.

