1 new COVID cases announced in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19's grip on McLean County continued to weaken on Wednesday as the county health department announced just one new case.
Meanwhile, Tazewell County Health Department on Wednesday announced that county's seventh COVID-related death — a woman in her 80s who had been a resident of Reflections Memory Care in Washington.
Tazewell County also announced three new COVID cases, bringing that county's total since March to 98 residents who have tested positive. In addition to the seven deaths in Tazewell County, 73 people have recovered, 13 are at home in isolation and five are hospitalized.
Woodford County Health Department announced two new cases, bringing that county's total to 31. Twenty are recovered, nine are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized. Two deaths were announced earlier this year.
In McLean County, the one additional case on Wednesday follows one new case on Tuesday and no new cases on Sunday and Monday following a surge of 16 new cases last week.
Of the 243 McLean County residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19, 218 have recovered, 12 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized, the health department said. Wednesday was the tenth straight day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight warned Tuesday against businesses entirely "reopening" and urged everyone to remain vigilant, washing their hands, wearing masks and staying six feet away from other people.
"We're not out of the woods yet," she said.
More than 10,000 county residents have been tested for COVID-19, meaning the rate of those testing positive is 2.6 percent.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday that 113 people were tested on Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or by bus. A free Connect Transit shuttle bus leaves the bus stop at Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington, and runs to the testing site every 15 minutes from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That testing site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health on Wednesday announced 546 new COVID cases and 87 additional deaths, including the Tazewell County woman in her 80s, a Champaign County man in his 40s and a Peoria County woman in her 80s.
Since the new coronavirus hit Illinois earlier this year, 134,185 people have had confirmed cases of the virus and 6,485 people have died.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275.
