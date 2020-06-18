1 new COVID cases announced in McLean County

Of the 243 McLean County residents who have had confirmed cases of the novel virus since March 19, 218 have recovered, 12 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized, the health department said. Wednesday was the tenth straight day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.

Thirteen McLean County residents have died of the virus since March. No new deaths have been announced since May 29.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight warned Tuesday against businesses entirely "reopening" and urged everyone to remain vigilant, washing their hands, wearing masks and staying six feet away from other people.

"We're not out of the woods yet," she said.

More than 10,000 county residents have been tested for COVID-19, meaning the rate of those testing positive is 2.6 percent.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday that 113 people were tested on Tuesday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.