1 new McLean County coronavirus case reported Saturday

BLOOMINGTON — There was one new case of COVID-19 reported by the McLean County Health Department Saturday. That brings the total number of cases since March 19 to 257.

“Of our 11 active cases, one is currently hospitalized while the other 10 are isolating at home,” said McLean County Health administrator Jessica McKnight in a statement Saturday.

No information was released about the new case, except that the patient is recovering in home isolation.

Ten new cases were reported this week and so far, 37 have been reported in June.

As of Saturday, 233 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

“McLean County has seen the highest percentage of its cases in 20 year-olds, roughly 24 percent,” McKnight added.

Over 12,800 test specimens have been performed in McLean County with an overall positivity rate of 2 percent, she said. The seven-day state average has been around between 2 and 3 percent during the past week.