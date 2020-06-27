You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
1 new McLean County coronavirus case reported Saturday
0 comments
top story

1 new McLean County coronavirus case reported Saturday

{{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — There was one new case of COVID-19 reported by the McLean County Health Department Saturday. That brings the total number of cases since March 19 to 257.

“Of our 11 active cases, one is currently hospitalized while the other 10 are isolating at home,” said McLean County Health administrator Jessica McKnight in a statement Saturday.

No information was released about the new case, except that the patient is recovering in home isolation.

Ten new cases were reported this week and so far, 37 have been reported in June.

As of Saturday, 233 McLean County residents have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.

“McLean County has seen the highest percentage of its cases in 20 year-olds, roughly 24 percent,” McKnight added.

Over 12,800 test specimens have been performed in McLean County with an overall positivity rate of 2 percent, she said. The seven-day state average has been around between 2 and 3 percent during the past week.

McKnight also reported that 208 people were tested at the community-based testing site at the McLean County fairgrounds on Friday. That is the most since 232 were tested on May 19.

The site is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and will be available to handle extra testing, since the state has entered the fourth phase of the recovery.

"Our 7-day rolling positivity rate thru June 23 is 0.5 percent,” she said.

State statistics will be released later Saturday.

This story will be updated.

Can you help? Crime Stoppers of McLean County

 

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+4
No new COVID cases in McLean County for 2nd day
Local News

No new COVID cases in McLean County for 2nd day

COVID-19's grip on McLean County continued to loosen on Wednesday as the county health department announced no new cases for the second day in a row. But LaSalle County announced its 17th COVID fatality and five new cases and Livingston County confirmed two new cases.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Just because you can ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News