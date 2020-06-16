1 new McLean County COVID case; still too early to completely reopen, official says

"We were prepared, our staff had been trained, we have been following all the mandates...," Riehle said.

Tom Anderson, health department environmental health director, said, in addition to Pizza Ranch, which announced the reopening of its dining room last week, two other McLean County restaurants have reopened for dine-in. He declined to name them.

The health department hasn't ordered any restaurants to close but Anderson said it is responding to specific restaurant complaints, such as people being too close together or not wearing masks.

McKnight said no McLean County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 report being at any of the rallies and marches in Bloomington-Normal following the death of George Floyd on May 25.

McLean County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that 164 people were tested on Monday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.