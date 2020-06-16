1 new McLean County COVID case; still too early to completely reopen, official says

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continues to abate in McLean County. The county health department on Tuesday announced one new case of the virus after no new ones were announced Sunday and Monday.
Health department Administrator Jessica McKnight warned against businesses entirely "reopening" and urged everyone to remain vigilant, washing their hands, wearing masks and staying 6 feet away from other people.
"We're not out of the woods yet," McKnight said. "The virus is still here."
McKnight said that one more person had tested positive for the new strain of coronavirus, bringing to 242 the number of county residents who have had confirmed cases since March 19.
Of the 242, 216 have recovered, 13 are at home in isolation and none are hospitalized, the health department reported. Tuesday was the ninth straight day that the health department reported that no one was hospitalized in McLean County of coronavirus.
Thirteen McLean County residents have died of COVID-19 since the virus hit the county in March. No new deaths were announced Tuesday.
The slowdown in cases this week follows last week, when 16 new cases of the novel virus were announced.
McKnight said more than 10,000 county residents had been tested for COVID, meaning the rate of those testing positive is 2.6 percent.
The new case announced Tuesday is a female resident of Martin Health Center, the skilled care building of Westminster Village, 2025 E. Lincoln St., Blooomington.
McKnight said the resident had been in a private room, was now in isolation and is doing well without COVID symptoms. McKnight said no other residents and staff of Martin Health Center have tested positive.
Westminster Chief Operating Officer Matt Riehle confirmed that and said the resident has been without symptoms but was tested when testing of all nursing home residents was mandated by the state.
The resident is in a private room in a separate wing of the facility and with a dedicated staff, Riehle told The Pantagraph.
"We were prepared, our staff had been trained, we have been following all the mandates...," Riehle said.
Tom Anderson, health department environmental health director, said, in addition to Pizza Ranch, which announced the reopening of its dining room last week, two other McLean County restaurants have reopened for dine-in. He declined to name them.
The health department hasn't ordered any restaurants to close but Anderson said it is responding to specific restaurant complaints, such as people being too close together or not wearing masks.
McKnight said no McLean County residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 report being at any of the rallies and marches in Bloomington-Normal following the death of George Floyd on May 25.
McLean County Emergency Management Agency said Tuesday that 164 people were tested on Monday at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington.
The testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily to anyone who can complete a nasal self-swab test. People may arrive by car, may walk up or by bus from Walmart, 2225 W. Market St., Bloomington.
Among other testing sites is Walmart, 300 Greenbriar Drive, Normal. That site is open 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointments may be made at www.DoINeedaCOVID19test.com.
Statewide, Illinois Department of Public Health reported 623 new COVID cases on Tuesday and 72 additional deaths, bringing the state's COVID totals to 133,639 cases and 6,398 deaths.
Among Pantagraph-area counties, Tazewell has four more cases, bringing its total to 95, and Woodford has one more case, bringing its total to 29.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
