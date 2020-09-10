10,000 masks, sanitizer, are available for McLean County businesses. Here are the details.

UniFirst's investment will help to keep the community safe and dovetails with commUNITY Confident, the local campaign to support businesses and reassure consumers, Moore said.

The campaign, launched in June, encourages businesses to pledge that they will follow guidelines that promote consumer and employee health, including social distancing, hand washing, staying home when sick, sanitizing surfaces, limiting customers and encourage mask wearing. Businesses that agree to take the pledge at www.community-confident.com are listed on the website, which also has resources to help businesses.

"At a time that we're seeing our COVID-19 cases rise significantly, it's important to us as a chamber of commerce that we do all we can to keep our businesses open with health and safety top of mind and also to help keep our ISU (Illinois State University) and IWU (Illinois Wesleyan Universtiy) students here," Moore said.

