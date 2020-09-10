 Skip to main content
10,000 masks, sanitizer, are available for McLean County businesses. Here are the details.
10,000 masks, sanitizer, are available for McLean County businesses. Here are the details.

BLOOMINGTON — A donation of 10,000 masks and several cases of surface sanitizer will help McLean County businesses to remain open safely as the number of county COVID-19 cases increase, the president and CEO of the county chamber of commerce said Thursday.

"Finding safety products such as the masks have been difficult at best at times," Charlie Moore said. "UniFirst's donation of 10,000 masks as well as bottles of sanitizer is tremendous."

UniFirst Corporation, based in Massachusetts, supplies work wear, protective clothing, floor care and safety products to businesses throughout North America.

On Thursday, UniFirst Location Manager Lance Daugherity presented to Moore a donation of 10,000 masks as well as cases of cleaning sanitizer, Moore said. The donation is part of UniFirst's initiative to support businesses in UniFirst markets nationwide.

Moore said the masks and sanitizer will be available for McLean County businesses to pick up at the chamber office, 2203 E. Empire St., Bloomington, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The product also will be available at outdoor chamber events during the next two weeks or until the supplies run out, he said.

UniFirst's investment will help to keep the community safe and dovetails with commUNITY Confident, the local campaign to support businesses and reassure consumers, Moore said.

The campaign, launched in June, encourages businesses to pledge that they will follow guidelines that promote consumer and employee health, including social distancing, hand washing, staying home when sick, sanitizing surfaces, limiting customers and encourage mask wearing. Businesses that agree to take the pledge at www.community-confident.com are listed on the website, which also has resources to help businesses.

"At a time that we're seeing our COVID-19 cases rise significantly, it's important to us as a chamber of commerce that we do all we can to keep our businesses open with health and safety top of mind and also to help keep our ISU (Illinois State University) and IWU (Illinois Wesleyan Universtiy) students here," Moore said.

Charlie Moore

Moore

Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.

