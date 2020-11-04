10 more Central Illinois COVID deaths reported by state

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Wednesday reported 7,538 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 55 additional deaths.
The deaths included ten people from Central Illinois:
- A Logan County man in his 80s.
- A Macon County woman and man, each in their 70s.
- A Peoria County man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s.
- A Moultrie County woman in her 80s.
- Four Shelby County residents — a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, a woman in her 90s and a man in his 90s.
IDPH and county health departments report COVID numbers at different times so numbers reported by the state on Wednesday may not match numbers reported on Wednesday by county health departments.
The new cases bring to 437,556 the number of COVID cases in the state since March. IDPH reported that 9,933 of those people have died.
As of Tuesday night, 3,761 people in Illinois were hospitalized with the virus, with 776 of them in intensive care and 327 on ventilators.
The statewide, seven-day positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of tests was 8.5%, IDPH said.
"This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests," IDPH said in a statement.
