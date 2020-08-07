Updated: 10 more COVID cases in McLean County but 7 more people recovered; Tazewell County issued warning by the state

Of the 697 cases in LaSalle County, 277 people have recovered.

"Responding to the pandemic is a community effort," McKnight said. "It takes all of us working together and doing what we can to protect our friends, family, neighbors and co-workers. Washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings are simple measures we can all take to keep our community safe and help McLean County move in the right direction."

Meanwhile, 564 more people were tested on Thursday at the COVID-19 test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday. That test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

IDPH reported Friday 2,084 new COVID cases statewide and 21 additional deaths. That included the deaths of a two LaSalle County men in their 90s and a LaSalle County woman in her 90s, a Ford County man in his 80s, an Iroquois County man in his 60s and an Iroquois County man in his 70s.

The LaSalle and Ford County deaths were reported by The Pantagraph earlier this week.