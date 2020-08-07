Updated: 10 more COVID cases in McLean County but 7 more people recovered; Tazewell County issued warning by the state

BLOOMINGTON — Ten more people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in McLean County but seven more have recovered and the county's positivity rate remained 2.1%.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported on Friday that the 10 new cases bring to 608 the number of county residents who have been diagnosed with the novel virus since March 19.
Meanwhile, Tazewell and Iroquois counties were among 13 counties statewide issued warnings on Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) because their COVID risk indicators have been increasing. Those indicators include numbers of new cases per 100,000 people, number of deaths, weekly positivity rates, hospital admissions and clusters of COVID cases.
Tazewell County Health Department issued a health advisory that the indicators that apply to that county are new cases per 100,000 people and the number of emergency department visits for COVID-like illness.
Tazewell County has had 476 confirmed COVID cases, with 186 of those people in home isolation, 12 hospitalized and 270 recovered. In addition, eight people have died but no new deaths were announced Friday.
The health department advisory said that cases are increasing in Tazewell County because people have been disregarding face coverings and social distancing, because of increased social gatherings without face coverings and social distancing and because some individuals with mild symptoms haven't used proper precautions.
Tazewell County Health Department advised people to wear face coverings that cover their nose and mouth when in public, avoid large gatherings when social distancing can't be maintained and to stay home when they're sick.
In McLean County, of the 608 cases, 490 people have recovered (seven more than Thursday), 102 are isolating at home (three more than Thursday) and one is hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday.
Fifteen people have died of COVID in McLean County but no new deaths have been confirmed in a month.
The county's positivity rate — the percentage of the more than 28,700 tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — remained 2.1%, McKnight said. The county's seven-day positivity rate through Thursday remained 2%, she said.
In LaSalle County, 25 new COVID cases were announced on Friday by that county's health department, bringing to 697 the number of confirmed cases in LaSalle County since March. The new cases ranged from a teenager to a woman in her 90s.
Of the 697 cases in LaSalle County, 277 people have recovered.
"Responding to the pandemic is a community effort," McKnight said. "It takes all of us working together and doing what we can to protect our friends, family, neighbors and co-workers. Washing our hands, watching our distance and wearing our face coverings are simple measures we can all take to keep our community safe and help McLean County move in the right direction."
Meanwhile, 564 more people were tested on Thursday at the COVID-19 test site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported Friday. That test site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.
IDPH reported Friday 2,084 new COVID cases statewide and 21 additional deaths. That included the deaths of a two LaSalle County men in their 90s and a LaSalle County woman in her 90s, a Ford County man in his 80s, an Iroquois County man in his 60s and an Iroquois County man in his 70s.
The LaSalle and Ford County deaths were reported by The Pantagraph earlier this week.
The statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests for the seven days ending Thursday was 4.1%, IDPH said. As of Thursday night, 1,486 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID with 333 of them in intensive care units.
This story will be updated.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275.
