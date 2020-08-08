10 more COVID cases in McLean County; Tazewell County gets state warning

The health department advisory said that cases are increasing in Tazewell County because people have been disregarding face coverings and social distancing, because of increased social gatherings without face coverings and social distancing and because some individuals with mild symptoms haven't used proper precautions.

Tazewell County Health Department advised people to wear face coverings that cover their nose and mouth when in public, avoid large gatherings when social distancing can't be maintained and stay home when they're sick.

In McLean County, of the 608 cases, 490 people have recovered (seven more than Thursday), 102 are isolating at home (three more than Thursday) and one is hospitalized, unchanged from Thursday.

Fifteen people have died of COVID in McLean County but no new deaths have been confirmed in a month.

The county's positivity rate — the percentage of the more than 28,700 tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — remained 2.1%, McKnight said. The county's seven-day positivity rate through Thursday remained 2%, she said.