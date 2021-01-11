 Skip to main content
10 more COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County
10 more COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – Ten additional deaths due to COVID-19 were reported by the McLean County Health Department Monday. In addition, officials announced 278 new and probable cases, bringing the overall total of cases to 12,639 since mid-March.

The new deaths include a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and four women in their 90s who were associated with long-term care facilities as well as a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 90s who were not associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 131 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

COVID-related deaths are not reported out on the same day they occur. It may take days or even weeks to receive an official death certificate and cause of death.

Through Monday in McLean County, three residents in their 30s have died with COVID, six residents in their 50s, 16 residents in their 60s, 32 residents in their 70s, 42 residents in their 80s, 30 residents in their 90s, and two residents over 100.

The rolling seven-day positivity rate through Sunday is 10.1%, a drop of a full percentage point from Friday’s report.

McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that as of Monday, 1,157 McLean County residents were isolating at home. Also, 11,318 residents have been released from isolation and considered recovered.

More than 189,100 tests have been completed in the county. Overall, the positivity rate is 6.7% since mid-March when testing began.

As of Monday, 33 McLean County residents and 29 out-of-county residents are reported to be hospitalized with COVID-19. McKnight said 65% of the ICU beds are in use and 69% of the total beds are in use.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,776 new confirmed and probable cases of the coronavirus and 53 additional deaths on Monday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,033,526 cases, including 17,627 deaths, since March. As of Sunday night, 3,540 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 759 patients were in the ICU and 401 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Jan. 4 through Sunday is 8.9%.

This story will be updated.

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

