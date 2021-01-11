10 more COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – Ten additional deaths due to COVID-19 were reported by the McLean County Health Department Monday. In addition, officials announced 278 new and probable cases, bringing the overall total of cases to 12,639 since mid-March.

The new deaths include a man in his 60s, a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s and four women in their 90s who were associated with long-term care facilities as well as a man in his 70s, a woman in her 80s, and a man in his 90s who were not associated with long-term care facilities. There have been 131 COVID-related deaths reported in McLean County.

COVID-related deaths are not reported out on the same day they occur. It may take days or even weeks to receive an official death certificate and cause of death.

Through Monday in McLean County, three residents in their 30s have died with COVID, six residents in their 50s, 16 residents in their 60s, 32 residents in their 70s, 42 residents in their 80s, 30 residents in their 90s, and two residents over 100.