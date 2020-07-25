10 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County; Destihl closes after employee tests positive

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — The uptick in COVID-19 cases for McLean County continued Saturday as 10 new cases were confirmed by the McLean County Health Department. That brings the total number of confirmed cases to 453 since March 19.

McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that 364 had recovered, which is seven more than Friday, three remain hospitalized with one in ICU, the same as Friday and 71 remain in home isolation, three more than Friday. The rolling seven-day positivity rate was reported at 2.6% through Friday. There have been 15 deaths in McLean County; the most recent was reported more than two weeks ago.

The McLean County Emergency Management Agency said 409 people tested at the McLean County Fairgrounds testing site Friday, the same number that tested at the site on Thursday. Over the past seven days, 2,643 have been tested at the site, an average of 377 per day.

Overall, more than 21,100 tests have been given in McLean County.