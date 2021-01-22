10 new COVID-19 deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Amid a lowering, rolling test positivity rate, the McLean County Public Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths Friday.

Ninety-two additional cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing the county's cumulative total of coronavirus cases to 13,402.

A total of 427 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since Jan. 15.

The age breakdowns for all cases added between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22 include two individuals younger than 1 year old; 55 ages 1 to 17; 34 ages 18 to 19; 120 people in their 20s; 61 in their 30s; 43 in their 40s; 42 in their 50s; 39 in their 60s; 21 in their 70s; five in their 80s; four in their 90s; and one person in their 100s.

More than 200,100 coronavirus tests have been completed in the county. The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate is 6.3% as of Thursday, a drop from the 7.5% announced the day before.

McLean County is part of the state's coronavirus Region 2, which remains under Tier 1 mitigations. As whole, the region has maintained a seven-day rolling average of 6.6% test positivity; ICU hospital bed availability for three consecutive days has been at 29%; and there have been 10 days of decrease in COVID-19 patients in the hospital.