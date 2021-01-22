10 new COVID-19 deaths reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Amid a lowering, rolling test positivity rate, the McLean County Public Health Department reported 10 new COVID-19-related deaths Friday.
Ninety-two additional cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing the county's cumulative total of coronavirus cases to 13,402.
A total of 427 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed since Jan. 15.
The age breakdowns for all cases added between Jan. 15 and Jan. 22 include two individuals younger than 1 year old; 55 ages 1 to 17; 34 ages 18 to 19; 120 people in their 20s; 61 in their 30s; 43 in their 40s; 42 in their 50s; 39 in their 60s; 21 in their 70s; five in their 80s; four in their 90s; and one person in their 100s.
More than 200,100 coronavirus tests have been completed in the county. The county's rolling seven-day positivity rate is 6.3% as of Thursday, a drop from the 7.5% announced the day before.
McLean County is part of the state's coronavirus Region 2, which remains under Tier 1 mitigations. As whole, the region has maintained a seven-day rolling average of 6.6% test positivity; ICU hospital bed availability for three consecutive days has been at 29%; and there have been 10 days of decrease in COVID-19 patients in the hospital.
As of Friday, 21 McLean County residents were reported to be in the hospital. Twenty-five people in total are reported to be in county hospitals with COVID-19; 85% of the county's total hospital beds are filled; and 77% of available ICU beds are filled.
The number of people isolating at home dropped to 582. In a news release, health department officials said 12,653 people are considered recovered from the virus.
The release noted that while 10 additional deaths were announced Friday, COVID-related "deaths are not reported on the same day they occur."
Among those who died are a female in her 60s not associated with long-term care; five females in their 80s and one female in her 90s, all associated with long-term care facilities; a male in his 70s and a male in his 80s not associated with long-term care; and a male in his 90s associated with a long-term care facility.
That brings the county's overall total of deaths to 146.
Male
Female
60s
1
70s
1
80s
1
5
90s
1
1
Around 7,500 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in McLean County.
Appointments are required for vaccine clinics at this time and can be made through the health department’s website, https://health.mcleancountyil.gov. Due to high demand, all appointments for the first posted clinics have been filled.
