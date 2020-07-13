100 Black Men cancels gala because of COVID-19

"As our country is adjusting to life with coronavirus, the 100 BMCI wants to ensure we're doing our part," Maddox continued. "As a result, the difficult decision has been made to cancel the Excellence Gala for 2020."

"Though a part of us is disappointed by this decision, we know this is best for the community we serve," he said. "So many Americans are doing their best to reconcile with the social unrest brought about by the systemic racism our country has perpetuated for far too long," Maddox said. "Helping to provide equitable educational opportunities for our youth is one area which The 100 strives to deliver. In lieu of attending the gala, we're welcoming our Central Illinois friends to donate to our scholarship to enhance future educational possibilities for our students."