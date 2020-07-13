100 Black Men cancels gala because of COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON — The 100 Black Men of Central Illinois has canceled its 2020 Excellence Gala because of coronavirus pandemic.
For more than 10 years, the organization has recognized community leaders in several ways, most prominently with the annual gala. Last year's event was Aug. 24 at The Parke Regency Hotel.
"While recognizing our leaders is extremely important, the health and safety of our community, mentees and chapter members rises above all," 100 Black Men of Central Illinois President Jerome Maddox said in a statement.
"As our country is adjusting to life with coronavirus, the 100 BMCI wants to ensure we're doing our part," Maddox continued. "As a result, the difficult decision has been made to cancel the Excellence Gala for 2020."
"Though a part of us is disappointed by this decision, we know this is best for the community we serve," he said. "So many Americans are doing their best to reconcile with the social unrest brought about by the systemic racism our country has perpetuated for far too long," Maddox said. "Helping to provide equitable educational opportunities for our youth is one area which The 100 strives to deliver. In lieu of attending the gala, we're welcoming our Central Illinois friends to donate to our scholarship to enhance future educational possibilities for our students."
The gala has been the primary fundraiser for the scholarships. Anyone interested in supporting the organization's mentees may visit https://2020donations.eventbrite.com and click on the "tickets" button. Checks also may be made payable to The 100 Black Men of Central Illinois and mailed to 100 Black Men of Central Illinois Inc., P.O. Box 930, Bloomington IL 61702-0930.
The gala will return in 2021, Maddox said.
100 Black Men of Central Illinois is made up of men who mentor and work to develop life skills in Black male youth, generally in fifth through 12th grades.
