100 turkeys to be given away on Thankful Thursday in Bloomington
100 turkeys to be given away on Thankful Thursday in Bloomington

041920-blm-loc-2virusmasks

Willie Holton Halbert holds up a mask made by members of the 4-H Kids Who Serve Club, the only minority 4-H club in the area. The masks were presented to the Family Community Resource Center to assist local citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.

 DAVID PROEBER, THE PANTAGRAPH

BLOOMINGTON — With just over a week before Thanksgiving, several local groups are partnering together for an event Thursday to help local residents meet health and basic needs.

The Family Community Resource Center and MeridianHealth are teaming up with the NAACP and Mount Pisgah Baptist Church for a “Thankful Thursday” event from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the church parking lot.

“The purpose of this event is to remind our community that resources are still available and the importance of getting flu vaccines and completing preventative health measures,” said Jennifer Biddle, Community Relations Coordinator with MeridianHealth.

This will be a drive-thru event and attendees are to remain in their vehicles. Attendees and staff for the event are also required to wear masks.

“This is our first time in doing this, but we hope to make it an annual event,” said Belinda Kennedy, CEO of the Bloomington-based Family Community Resource Center. “We have the opportunity to work with these wonderful organizations and to help some families out.”

Kennedy said 100 turkeys will be given away Thursday. The event will include information from local community resources and Walmart will be providing flu vaccines.

“We are trying to help out, especially this year with everything going on,” Kennedy said. “MeridianHealth is sponsoring the turkeys, but this is also as much of a resource fair. We will have our community partners there handing out information about community resources, which are very necessary, especially now. There is a great need to let people know that there is help out there for families that need help, especially with the holiday season coming and COVID creating issues.”

The Family Community Resource Center works with families in McLean County, Kennedy said.

“We working with families that are operating in crisis mode or families that need help in meeting basic needs,” she added. “We work with everyone. This event is to let people know that there is help available for those who need it.”

The center works with families in the child welfare system and with parents to provide a healthy home for their children, Kennedy said.

“We do basic resource referral where anyone in the community that needs assistance, with their electric bill, for instance, we can point them in the right direction to organizations or churches that can give them that assistance,” she added. “We also do domestic violence education. A lot of people don’t understand that is child abuse as well. We educate and let people know the consequences and what can happen for people who stay in those relationships. Whoever comes through our door, we want to be able to give them some type of help and support.”

Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow

