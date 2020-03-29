100 years of women voting: Bloomington's Ewing, others led the way

BLOOMINGTON — When women voted in the March 17 primary election, they might have given little thought to the countless women who fought to get them the right to vote, including Bloomington’s own Hazle Buck Ewing.

The impact of their efforts are still seen today with increasing numbers of women running for and holding elective office and greater attention paid to attracting the votes of women, observers say.

“Women are a big bloc of voters, but they don’t always vote alike,” said Becky Hines, president of the McLean County League of Women Voters.

“There are more women in government. The speaker of the House is a woman,” noted Hines, who speculated the Democratic Party might have a woman on the ticket this November, running for vice president.

“We’re getting less and less of the ‘first woman this’ and ‘first woman that,’” said Hines. “I see that (women in politics) continuing to grow.”

It was 100 years ago, in 1920, that the 19th Amendment was ratified, providing that “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any state on account of sex.”