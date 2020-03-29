100 years of women voting: Bloomington's Ewing, others led the way

BLOOMINGTON — When women voted in the March 17 primary election, they might have given little thought to the countless women who fought to get them the right to vote, including Bloomington’s own Hazle Buck Ewing.
The impact of their efforts are still seen today with increasing numbers of women running for and holding elective office and greater attention paid to attracting the votes of women, observers say.
“Women are a big bloc of voters, but they don’t always vote alike,” said Becky Hines, president of the McLean County League of Women Voters.
“There are more women in government. The speaker of the House is a woman,” noted Hines, who speculated the Democratic Party might have a woman on the ticket this November, running for vice president.
“We’re getting less and less of the ‘first woman this’ and ‘first woman that,’” said Hines. “I see that (women in politics) continuing to grow.”
It was 100 years ago, in 1920, that the 19th Amendment was ratified, providing that “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any state on account of sex.”
It was a hard-fought fight involving people from many walks of life, including Ewing, the daughter of a business partner of chewing gum magnate William Wrigley Jr. She married a prominent Bloomington businessman whose father was a diplomat and grandfather was a Bloomington mayor.
Toni Tucker, director of the Ewing Cultural Center in Bloomington, said Hazle Buck Ewing wrote letter after letter to senators, congressmen and the president.
"She was sort of wearing them down. ... She was persistent in continuing until women had the right to vote," said Tucker.
“I love the fact that she never gave up,” she said. “And this was one woman.”
There were many others: Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Carrie Chapman Catt, Alice Paul, Susan B. Anthony, Mary Church Terrell, Mabel Sippy and others whose names were never known. Some even visited Ewing.
Kyle Ciani, associate professor of history at Illinois State University, said among long-lasting impacts of the suffragists’ efforts is that “we have a more racial and ethnically diverse community of women fighting challenges in society.”
She said, “I think one of the effects of the 19th Amendment is that women are able to participate in politics and able to participate in activism in ways they weren’t permitted prior to the 1920s.”
Tucker thinks Ewing would “be thrilled” that women have run for president, although “I don’t know what she’d think today in 2020 that we still don’t have the Equal Rights Amendment.”
Tucker said, “It didn’t end in 1920 for her. She worked for the ratification of the ERA. She joined the League of Women Voters and voted in every election until she just couldn’t get out of the house any more.”
Although she didn’t join picket lines, Ewing's support was more than financial. She arranged lectures and hosted people in her home. She was active in the National Woman’s Party.
Among items in the Ewing Cultural Center and digitized Milner Library collections are letters to and from Ewing, and her purple, white and gold sash and voter ribbon from the National Woman’s Party.
In response to a 1916 letter from E.E. Donnelly, chairman of the McLean County Democratic Central Committee, who criticized the idea of women voting, Ewing wrote, “Taxation without representation is no less tyranny today than it was when the U.S. revolted against England — and the spirit of this new bloodless revolution is not less high principled and devoted.”
You have free articles remaining.
The fight for the right to vote “started with the beginning of the nation,” when women owned property but weren’t allowed to vote, said Ciani.
The Seneca Falls Convention of 1848 in New York is often referred to as the beginning of the women’s rights movement. Ciani said it was about more than the right to vote; it was about human rights, including property ownership, child custody, higher education and the ability to earn wages.
Hines noted that the Seneca Falls Convention came 72 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence and it took another 72 years before the 19th Amendment was ratified.
The women’s suffrage movement is often thought of as “a movement of white, middle-class women,” said Ciani, “but African American women also were heavily involved.
She said it is important to know about black women, such as Ida B. Wells-Barnett, Harriet Tubman and Mary Church Terrell, and Zitkala-Sa, a Yankton Dakota Sioux who worked on human rights and equality issues including the right to vote.
“More people need to recognize the diversity of the suffragist movement,” said Ciani. “Little girls and little boys need to know people who looked like them fought for them.”
She said, “The centennial observances are providing a lot of opportunities for children to learn about the legacies of their families — good or bad.”
In the years leading up to eventual passage of the amendment, suffragists grew bolder, protesting in what were considered “very unladylike” ways, said Ciani.
A massive protest march took place in Washington, D.C., in 1913, resulting in arrests. Women known as “the Silent Sentinels” picketed outside the White House, also leading to arrests. Paul engaged in a hunger strike.
Many who were arrested refused to pay fines or bail in an act of civil disobedience. They were sent to the Occuquan Workhouse in Virginia, where they were subject to mistreatment and forced feeding, Ciani said.
In 1917, they endured what became known as the “night of terror," when they were beaten and tortured, their hands shackled to prison bars above their heads, forcing them to stand all night. Stories of their treatment helped build support for the movement.
Among those imprisoned at Occuquan was Ewing’s cousin, Lucy Ewing, who kept a diary while being held for more than a month.
Her diary was printed in the Chicago Examiner newspaper, with the headline, “In Jail for Women’s Vote. Diary of a Suffragist.” One entry read, “Would we pay the fine? Sell the cause of woman for $10! No.”
This year is also the centennial of the League of Women Voters, founded in Chicago in February 1920. The McLean County chapter was founded in 1933 by Florence Fifer Bohrer, after she finished her service as the first woman state senator in Illinois.
Hines said the mission of the League of Women Voters has changed little since its beginning.
“It was really founded on the fact that they wanted to ensure women were educated on their right to vote. That evolved into creating good government,” she said. “We need to be diligent and protect the right to vote,” not only for women but for all people.
Ciani sees hope for today’s young people continuing the work of their predecessors, following in the footsteps of Ewing and other suffragists.
“One of the things that’s amazing about working on campus is to see the vibrancy of activism, especially by young women,” said Ciani. “There’s a very strong group of women who believe that they can do it and aren’t going to take ‘no’ for an answer.”
032220-blm-loc-8suffrage
032220-blm-loc-1suffrage
032220-blm-loc-2suffrage
032220-blm-loc-3suffrage
032220-blm-loc-4suffrage
032220-blm-loc-5suffrage
032220-blm-loc-6suffrage
032220-blm-loc-7suffrage
032220-blm-loc-9suffrage
032220-blm-loc-10suffrage
032220-blm-loc-11suffrage
032220-blm-loc-12suffrage
Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.