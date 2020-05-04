102 cases: In matter of weeks, McLean County goes from 'don't panic' to 'don't leave home'

You are the owner of this article.
JOHN MINCHILLO, ASSOCIATED PRESS

BLOOMINGTON – One hundred cases of COVID-19 in McLean County seemed almost impossible on March 8, when state Rep. Dan Brady was still shaking hands and health professionals were saying, “Don’t panic.”

There were only 19 deaths nationwide.

On Monday, McLean County added three more cases, totaling 102 cases, a milestone no one hoped to reach and which includes 60.8% women, 39.2% men and three deaths.

“I think hitting a mark like 100 reminds us that we have to keep our vigilance up and that we identify and work with every positive test to identify the source,” said Cathy Coverston-Anderson, assistant administrator for the county health department. “We need to continue with our thorough contact tracing and we have incredibly skilled workers who do that contract tracing so we can identify illness, confinement and hopefully diminish and control the spread.”

McLean is the 22nd county in Illinois to hit the century mark. The county's first COVID-19 patient, a man in his 70s, was reported March 19.

In the weeks that followed, the community has watched businesses close – some temporarily, some forever – and many people have lost jobs.

Social distancing signs were posted on Constitution Trail. Paper hearts were pasted in windows to offer encouragement.

We have gone from being surprised to see people wearing masks or other face coverings to being surprised when they don’t. We have learned that PPE stands for Personal Protective Equipment and that Zoom is a teleconferencing platform.

Illinois State University, Illinois Wesleyan University and Heartland Community College went from extended spring breaks to having all classes taught remotely. Traditional commencement ceremonies were postponed or moved online.

As businesses ordered employees to work from home, many of those home offices also became home classrooms.

More than 2 million students were left at home when Gov. J.B. Pritzker closed schools March 17 for the remainder of the month. After another extension, Pritzker on April 17 ordered schools to stay closed for the remainder of the school year.

Schools not only transitioned to distance learning, but found ways to deliver food to students. The McLean County Unit 5 school district distributed its 50,000th meal on April 29. Teachers and principals were creative in keeping in contact through emails, calls and reading books online or posting funny videos.

On March 20, Pritzker signed an executive order directing people to stay home except when going out for necessities, such as groceries, medicine and outdoor recreation.

A drive-through COVID-19 testing site, operated by the Illinois National Guard, opened March 28 at the McLean County Fairgrounds. McLean County reported its second COVID-19 death three days later.

On April 1, with the number of McLean County cases at 20, the health department said to assume everyone you meet has COVID-19.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos issued an executive order on April 4 giving police authority to break up gatherings of more than 10 people and other violations of the governor’s social distancing measures. Koos said he and council members had received numerous complaints of public gatherings and house parties that had exceeded the governor’s limits.

“It’s good for people to be outdoors, we certainly encourage it, but we want to follow the proper guidelines. We want to err on the side of caution,” Koos said after signing the order.

Three days later, Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner issued a related proclamation.

By April 10, Illinois cases topped 10,000. The third McLean County death was reported April 16.

After the governor extended his stay-at-home order through May 30, Patrick Hoban, CEO of the Bloomington-Normal Economic Development Council, said, “The longer the shelter-in-place is extended, the larger the impact’s going to be on our economy However, because our economy is reliant on consumer confidence, this short-term impact pales in comparison to a scenario where COVID continues to spread.”

Paul Swiech and Kevin Barlow contributed to this story.

PHOTOS: Central Illinois responds to conoravirus pandemic

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

