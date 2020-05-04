102 cases: In matter of weeks, McLean County goes from 'don't panic' to 'don't leave home'

Schools not only transitioned to distance learning, but found ways to deliver food to students. The McLean County Unit 5 school district distributed its 50,000th meal on April 29. Teachers and principals were creative in keeping in contact through emails, calls and reading books online or posting funny videos.

On March 20, Pritzker signed an executive order directing people to stay home except when going out for necessities, such as groceries, medicine and outdoor recreation.

A drive-through COVID-19 testing site, operated by the Illinois National Guard, opened March 28 at the McLean County Fairgrounds. McLean County reported its second COVID-19 death three days later.

On April 1, with the number of McLean County cases at 20, the health department said to assume everyone you meet has COVID-19.

Normal Mayor Chris Koos issued an executive order on April 4 giving police authority to break up gatherings of more than 10 people and other violations of the governor’s social distancing measures. Koos said he and council members had received numerous complaints of public gatherings and house parties that had exceeded the governor’s limits.