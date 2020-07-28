11 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County; guidelines suggested for businesses

Several McLean County businesses have voluntarily closed due to concern for the growing number of COVID-19 cases. The McLean County Health Department is advising businesses to continue educating employees on additional safety measures to protect themselves and others.

Health officials said businesses "do not necessarily have to close" operations if an employee tests positive for the virus. Businesses should have that employee follow public health guidelines for isolation and identify any close contacts who should quarantine for at least 14 days.

Businesses can also have staff members work in teams so that if an employee displays symptoms or tests positive, only one team of employees are considered close contacts. This could prevent businesses from having to close because too many employees are unable to work, officials said.

Central Illinois

In LaSalle County, health officials reported Tuesday nine new coronavirus cases, bringing the county to a total of 427. The patients are a man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, two men in their 50s, and two women in their 60s.