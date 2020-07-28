11 new cases of COVID-19 in McLean County; guidelines suggested for businesses

BLOOMINGTON — With COVID-19 cases on the rise in McLean County, health officials are encouraging businesses to continue educating employees.
The McLean County Health Department suggested some guidelines for businesses to follow if employees contract the virus and other precautionary measures to take to prevent further spread.
"As our community continues to take action to contain COVID-19, businesses and employers can also play a role in stopping the spread of this virus," McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said Tuesday. "Employers can educate employees about steps they can take to protect themselves at work and at home."
McLean County reported 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county to a total of 472 cases since March 19. Of those cases, 396 people are considered recovered; 57 are at home in isolation; 4 are hospitalized with one person in ICU.
There have been 15 coronavirus-related deaths in McLean County.
The COVID-19 testing facility at the McLean County Fairgrounds had another record-setting day Monday with 579 people tested, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency.
Several McLean County businesses have voluntarily closed due to concern for the growing number of COVID-19 cases. The McLean County Health Department is advising businesses to continue educating employees on additional safety measures to protect themselves and others.
Health officials said businesses "do not necessarily have to close" operations if an employee tests positive for the virus. Businesses should have that employee follow public health guidelines for isolation and identify any close contacts who should quarantine for at least 14 days.
Businesses can also have staff members work in teams so that if an employee displays symptoms or tests positive, only one team of employees are considered close contacts. This could prevent businesses from having to close because too many employees are unable to work, officials said.
Central Illinois
In LaSalle County, health officials reported Tuesday nine new coronavirus cases, bringing the county to a total of 427. The patients are a man in his 20s, a woman in her 20s, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 40s, a woman in her 50s, two men in their 50s, and two women in their 60s.
A total of 235 people have recovered from the virus in LaSalle County.
Health officials in Logan County confirmed three new cases there. Patients include an inmate at the Logan Correctional Center and two people who are at home in isolation. There have been a total of 69 coronavirus cases in Logan County with 50 people who have recovered.
Tazewell County health officials reported Tuesday on social media nine new cases of the virus, bringing the county to a total of 288 confirmed cases. Of the total confirmed cases, 192 people have recovered, 81 are at home in isolation and 7 people are hospitalized.
There have been 8 coronavirus-related deaths in Tazewell County, according to health officials.
