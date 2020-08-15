11 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

As of Saturday 106 people are at home in isolation (two fewer than Friday) and 608 people are considered recovered (13 more than Friday). Of the current cases, four people remain hospitalized with one person in intensive care.

There have been 15 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.

McLean County's cumulative positive rate remains at 2.1% with a rolling 7-day positivity rate of 1.8% through Thursday. The county is also within warning levels for IDPH's county-level metrics for new coronavirus cases per 100,000 indicator.

While the county's positivity rate has stayed around 2%, McKnight said the regional positivity rate has been increasing to around 5%.

Statewide, IDPH reported Saturday 1,828 new cases of the virus and five additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 204,519 cases and 7,726 deaths.

In LaSalle County, health officials reported Saturday 24 new cases of COVID-19. The county has had a total of 935 cases, 445 of which are considered recovered.