11 new COVID-19 cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — McLean County health officials are urging people to avoid large gatherings as the county remains in Illinois Department of Public Health designated warning levels for new cases per 100,000 people.
County health officials reported Saturday 11 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county totals to 733 cases since March 19.
The county has had more than 80 new cases this week, with nearly 200 just this month.
"As a community it is important for us to come together and prioritize public health prevention practices that lower our risk of becoming infected or infecting others," McLean County Health Administrator Jessica McKnight said Saturday in a statement.
"To lower your risk of infection, avoid closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded spaces with many people nearby, and close-contact settings."
People should also continue washing hands and wearing masks, she said.
As of Saturday 106 people are at home in isolation (two fewer than Friday) and 608 people are considered recovered (13 more than Friday). Of the current cases, four people remain hospitalized with one person in intensive care.
There have been 15 COVID-related deaths in McLean County.
McLean County's cumulative positive rate remains at 2.1% with a rolling 7-day positivity rate of 1.8% through Thursday. The county is also within warning levels for IDPH's county-level metrics for new coronavirus cases per 100,000 indicator.
While the county's positivity rate has stayed around 2%, McKnight said the regional positivity rate has been increasing to around 5%.
Statewide, IDPH reported Saturday 1,828 new cases of the virus and five additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 204,519 cases and 7,726 deaths.
In LaSalle County, health officials reported Saturday 24 new cases of COVID-19. The county has had a total of 935 cases, 445 of which are considered recovered.
The new cases include two male teenagers and two female teenagers; two men and two women in their 20s; two men and two women in their 30s; two men in their 40s; two men and two women in their 50s; two women in their 60s; three women in their 70s; and a man in his 80s.
The LaSalle County Health Department said a previous patient was found to reside outside of its jurisdiction, and the case was transferred "to the appropriate county."
Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.
