11 new McLean County COVID cases but 22 more people have recovered

BLOOMINGTON — While McLean County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 22 additional county residents have recovered from the novel virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that the 11 new cases bring the county's total since March 19 to 656.
But 22 additional people have recovered, meaning 551 of the 656 people have recovered from the virus, she reported.
Ninety people remain in home isolation, 11 fewer than on Monday. For the second straight day, no one was hospitalized in McLean County with the virus.
Fifteen people have died of the virus in McLean County but no new deaths have been confirmed for more than a month.
McLean County's positivity rate — the percentage of the more than 31,100 tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — remained 2.1%, McKnight reported. The county's seven-day positivity rate through Monday remained 1.8%.
McKnight urged people to stay home if they're sick, wash their hands often with soap and water, avoid close contact with people who are sick, cover coughs and sneezes, clean frequently used surfaces and wear a face covering when they are in public and can't stay at least six feet away from people outside their household.
"It will take all of us working together and taking steps to lower our risk of infection and our risk of infecting others to move McLean County forward," McKnight said.
This story will be updated.
