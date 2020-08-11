11 new McLean County COVID cases but 22 more people have recovered

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — While McLean County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 22 additional county residents have recovered from the novel virus.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported that the 11 new cases bring the county's total since March 19 to 656.

But 22 additional people have recovered, meaning 551 of the 656 people have recovered from the virus, she reported.

Ninety people remain in home isolation, 11 fewer than on Monday. For the second straight day, no one was hospitalized in McLean County with the virus.

Fifteen people have died of the virus in McLean County but no new deaths have been confirmed for more than a month.

McLean County's positivity rate — the percentage of the more than 31,100 tests of county residents that have come back positive for the virus — remained 2.1%, McKnight reported. The county's seven-day positivity rate through Monday remained 1.8%.