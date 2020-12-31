 Skip to main content
110 new COVID cases reported in McLean County
BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Thursday reported 110 new cases of COVID-19. 

The number of probable and confirmed cases now stands at 11,589.

Other released Thursday: 

  • 975 are isolating at home and 10,489 have been released from isolation and are considered recovered
  • More than 177,700 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.5% The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 10.9% through Wednesday
  • 24 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19. It is important to remember that this number does not represent all persons currently hospitalized for COVID-19 or for other treatment and care
  • McLean County hospitals are reporting 73% of intensive care beds in use and 82% of total beds in use

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports the latest cases were diagnosed from 74,573 tests administered over the most recent 24 hour period.

Public health officials report a total of 955,380 Illinois COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 16,357 deaths.

As of late Tuesday, 4,244 Illinois residents were reported hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 882 patients were in intensive care units and 496 patients suffering from the virus were on ventilators.

