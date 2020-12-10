 Skip to main content
111 COVID cases reported in McLean County Thursday
111 COVID cases reported in McLean County Thursday

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Thursday reported 111 more cases of COVID-19. 

There now have been 9,673 probable and confirmed cases, the department said in a statement.

Other data released Thursday: 

  • 1,177 people are isolating at home and 8,415 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
  • More than 153,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.1% through Wednesday.
  • 16 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.
  • 85% of ICU beds in use and 92% of total beds in use.
  • There have been 65 COVD-related deaths reported in McLean County.

Illinois public health officials on Wednesday reported 179 deaths related to COVID-19, the fourth-highest single-day fatality total since the coronavirus entered Illinois in February. The largest total was 238 on Dec. 2.

Officials are still expecting darker days ahead — a surge of new cases of COVID-19 and deaths to accompany them because of holiday gatherings where the virus can spread.

But the number of fresh infections recorded Wednesday was 8,256, the fifth day in a row the number has fallen below 10,000.

There were 5,284 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a number that has not been lower than 5,000 since Nov. 10. There was a slight uptick from the previous day in the sickest patients, with 1,176 in intensive are and 647 on ventilators.

Overall, 13,666 Illinoisans have died as a result of COVID-19 complications and 812,430 have tested positive for the virus.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

This story will be updated.

