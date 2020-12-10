111 COVID cases reported in McLean County Thursday

BLOOMINGTON — The McLean County Health Department on Thursday reported 111 more cases of COVID-19.
There now have been 9,673 probable and confirmed cases, the department said in a statement.
Other data released Thursday:
Illinois State, Illinois Wesleyan athletic trainers adjusting to new demands in COVID-19 sports world
- 1,177 people are isolating at home and 8,415 individuals have been released from isolation and are considered recovered.
- More than 153,800 tests have been resulted for a cumulative positivity rate of 6.3%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate is 9.1% through Wednesday.
- 16 McLean County residents are reported to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.
- 85% of ICU beds in use and 92% of total beds in use.
- There have been 65 COVD-related deaths reported in McLean County.
Illinois public health officials on Wednesday reported 179 deaths related to COVID-19, the fourth-highest single-day fatality total since the coronavirus entered Illinois in February. The largest total was 238 on Dec. 2.
Support Local Journalism
Officials are still expecting darker days ahead — a surge of new cases of COVID-19 and deaths to accompany them because of holiday gatherings where the virus can spread.
But the number of fresh infections recorded Wednesday was 8,256, the fifth day in a row the number has fallen below 10,000.
There were 5,284 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, a number that has not been lower than 5,000 since Nov. 10. There was a slight uptick from the previous day in the sickest patients, with 1,176 in intensive are and 647 on ventilators.
Overall, 13,666 Illinoisans have died as a result of COVID-19 complications and 812,430 have tested positive for the virus.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
This story will be updated.
How much do they make? Top 5 paychecks for town of Normal
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.