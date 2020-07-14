12 more COVID cases confirmed in McLean County on Tuesday; eight more in LaSalle County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Twelve more COVID-19 cases were confirmed in McLean County on Tuesday, continuing a spike in cases that has seen 68 confirmed since July 3.

The numbers reported Tuesday included two more hospitalizations. A total of 333 residents have been diagnosed with the virus since March 19, and 19 of those cases were confirmed so far this week.

"Like much of the country, we are seeing community spread in McLean County, meaning some who are infected with the virus are not sure how or where they become infected," McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said.

Meanwhile, LaSalle County Health Department announced eight new cases on Tuesday, meaning 280 residents have had confirmed cases of the virus since March. The county also said 11 more people have recovered, bringing the total recoveries in that county up to 196.

Of the 333 McLean County residents, 260 have recovered (three more than Monday), 54 are at home in isolation (seven more than Monday) and four are hospitalized, two more than Monday.