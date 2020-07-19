12 new McLean County cases of COVID-19 reported; more than 300 people have recovered

BLOOMINGTON — More than 300 people have recovered from the coronavirus in McLean County, but the health department reported 12 new cases on Sunday.
According to a report released Sunday morning, Health Administrator Jessica McKnight announced an additional 12 people are now considered recovered, pushing the total to 302 residents who have been diagnosed and then tested positive for the novel virus.
But the 12 new cases announced on Sunday, bring the total number of confirmed to 382 cases. As of Sunday, 64 individuals are isolating at home, and one person remains hospitalized, one fewer than yesterday.
No new information was released about the 12 new cases.
The McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported that 258 people were tested at the COVID-19 testing site in west Bloomington on Saturday.
McKnight reported that more than 18,300 tests have been completed in McLean County, with a cumulative positivity rate of 2.1%. The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.4% through Saturday, a drop of .2% from Saturday’s rate.
In DeWitt County, two new cases were reported over the weekend. One includes a 21-year-old female healthcare employee who was exposed to a co-worker. The second is a 49-year-old woman, but it is unknown where she was exposed.
A woman who was previously hospitalized, has returned home and is in isolation, said health director Dave Remmert.
State officials rolled out an updated coronavirus response last week which calls for dividing the state into 11 regions, instead of the four Restore Illinois regions, and monitoring regional trends of key indicators to identify early but significant increases of COVID-19 transmission. If a region meets criteria according to the new thresholds signifying possible resurgence, then mitigation options from a tiered menu will be considered for the region.
The resurgence criteria and tiered mitigation options can be found on the IDPH website.
