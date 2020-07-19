12 new McLean County cases of COVID-19 reported; more than 300 people have recovered

In DeWitt County, two new cases were reported over the weekend. One includes a 21-year-old female healthcare employee who was exposed to a co-worker. The second is a 49-year-old woman, but it is unknown where she was exposed.

A woman who was previously hospitalized, has returned home and is in isolation, said health director Dave Remmert.

State officials rolled out an updated coronavirus response last week which calls for dividing the state into 11 regions, instead of the four Restore Illinois regions, and monitoring regional trends of key indicators to identify early but significant increases of COVID-19 transmission. If a region meets criteria according to the new thresholds signifying possible resurgence, then mitigation options from a tiered menu will be considered for the region.

The resurgence criteria and tiered mitigation options can be found on the IDPH website.

