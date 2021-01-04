12 new McLean County COVID-related deaths reported

BLOOMINGTON — Twelve new deaths from patients diagnosed with the coronavirus were reported by the McLean County Health Department Monday. The report was the first since Thursday.
The new cases include a woman in her 60s, a male in his 60s, three women in their 80s, two women in their 90s, and one woman over 100 years old who were associated with long-term care facilities. The department also confirmed the deaths of two men in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 80s who were not associated with long-term care facilities.
“COVID-related deaths are not reported out on the same day they occur,” said Jessica McKnight, administrator for the McLean County Health Department. “It may take days or even weeks to receive an official death certificate and cause of death.”
There have now been 113 COVID-related deaths in the county.
McKnight also reported 299 new cases on Monday, bringing the total of probable and confirmed cases to 11,888.
As of Monday, 994 McLean County residents were isolating at home and 10,763 have been released from isolation and considered recovered.
Eighteen McLean County residents are hospitalized with COVID-19, she said. Another 45 patients from outside the county are hospitalized in McLean County hospitals with COVID.
As of Monday, McLean County hospitals are reporting 85% of ICU beds in use, 72% of total beds in use.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 9.6% through Sunday. The rate was 10.9% in the health department’s last report on Thursday.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health’s most recent weekly report (Dec. 20 to Dec. 26), the positivity rate for McLean County was 8.2%. There were 275 new positive COVID-19 cases/100,000 population. The target is 50/100,000. The 475 new cases, 100 new youth cases, 7,141 tests performed, six deaths and 20% ICU availability are important metrics for the determination of community spread, which is currently substantial in McLean County. These metrics kept McLean County into the orange category on the statewide map.
The IDPH announced 5,059 new and probable cases on Monday, and an additional 79 deaths.
A woman in her 60s from Piatt County, a woman in her 70s and and a man in his 70s from Sangamon County, and a man in his 60s, two men in their 70s and two men in their 80s from Tazewell County were reported in Monday's report.
IDPH is reporting a total of 984,880 cases, including 16,834 deaths, as of Monday.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Dec. 28, through Jan. 3, 2021 is 9.8%.
As of Sunday night, 3,948 Illinois residents were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 816 patients were in the ICU and 471 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
