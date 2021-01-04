12 new McLean County COVID-related deaths reported

BLOOMINGTON — Twelve new deaths from patients diagnosed with the coronavirus were reported by the McLean County Health Department Monday. The report was the first since Thursday.

The new cases include a woman in her 60s, a male in his 60s, three women in their 80s, two women in their 90s, and one woman over 100 years old who were associated with long-term care facilities. The department also confirmed the deaths of two men in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 80s who were not associated with long-term care facilities.

“COVID-related deaths are not reported out on the same day they occur,” said Jessica McKnight, administrator for the McLean County Health Department. “It may take days or even weeks to receive an official death certificate and cause of death.”

There have now been 113 COVID-related deaths in the county.