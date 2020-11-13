120 more McLean County COVID cases, another death, reported Friday

BLOOMINGTON — One hundred twenty more McLean County residents have COVID-19 and another resident has died of the virus.

McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Friday that the 120 additional people diagnosed with the virus mean that 968 county residents have been diagnosed in the past week and 6,216 since March 19.

The deceased was a woman in her 90s who was associated with a long-term care facility. She was the 43rd McLean County resident to die of the virus, McKnight said.

Nine county residents are hospitalized with COVID, one more than on Thursday. None are in intensive care. McKnight noted that Bloomington-Normal hospitals also are providing care for people from outside McLean County.

The 1,353 people isolating at home on Friday was 45 more than on Thursday.