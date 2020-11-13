120 more McLean County COVID cases, another death, reported Friday

BLOOMINGTON — One hundred twenty more McLean County residents have COVID-19 and another resident has died of the virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported Friday that the 120 additional people diagnosed with the virus mean that 968 county residents have been diagnosed in the past week and 6,216 since March 19.
The deceased was a woman in her 90s who was associated with a long-term care facility. She was the 43rd McLean County resident to die of the virus, McKnight said.
Nine county residents are hospitalized with COVID, one more than on Thursday. None are in intensive care. McKnight noted that Bloomington-Normal hospitals also are providing care for people from outside McLean County.
The 1,353 people isolating at home on Friday was 45 more than on Thursday.
But McKnight also reported that 4,811 people have recovered from the virus. That's 73 more than on Thursday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate — the percent of county residents tested for COVID in the past week and who have tested positive — was 10.6%, a slight decrease from the 10.9% on Thursday. Of more than 115,200 tests of county residents since March, 5.4% have come back positive, McKnight said. That figure was unchanged from Thursday.
In the past week, 1,378 probable and confirmed COVID cases have been added to McLean County's case count, McKnight said. That's because, beginning on Monday, the health department has included probable as well as confirmed cases in its case count. Previously, the health department just reported confirmed cases.
Following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, Illinois Department of Public Health and county health departments are now reporting confirmed and probable COVID cases combined. A confirmed case is verified by lab testing. A probable case meets clinical criteria, meaning the person has COVID symptoms. If a probable case is later confirmed, the case will be counted once.
Here's the age breakdown for McLean County COVID cases reported in the past week:
- Eight people less than the age of 1
- 147 people ages 1 through 17
- 85 people ages 18 or 19
- 408 people in their 20s
- 189 people in their 30s
- 198 people in their 40s
- 170 people in their 50s
- 104 people in their 60s
- 39 people in their 70s
- 22 people in their 80s
- And eight people in their 90s.
Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories, which is doing the COVID testing at the McLean County Fairgrounds, told The Pantagraph that 1,018 people were tested at the fairgrounds testing site on Thursday.
That testing site, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except some holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
