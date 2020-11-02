125 new McLean County COVID cases; positivity rate declines

BLOOMINGTON — The day after the state announced COVID-19 restrictions for the region that includes McLean County, the county health department reported 125 new cases of the virus.
McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said on Monday that 125 more county residents have tested positive for the virus since Friday, bringing the county's total number of cases since March 19 to 4,483.
But the county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the previous seven days, declined from 6.1% on Friday to 5.1% on Monday. That rate had been increasing for several days.
And another 115 county residents have recovered from the virus.
Of the 101,500 tests of county residents since March, 4.4% have come back positive, unchanged from Friday.
McKnight did not report on Monday additional COVID-related deaths in McLean County. Thirty-eight county residents have died of the virus since March, including five last week.
Twelve McLean County residents were hospitalized with the virus on Monday, two fewer than on Friday. None of the 12 are in intensive care.
The 406 people in home isolation was 12 more than on Friday.
But 115 another county residents have recovered from the virus, as McKnight reported Monday that 4,027 people have been released from isolation, compared with 3,912 on Friday.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health on Sunday added Region 2 — which includes McLean, Livingston, Woodford, Tazewell, LaSalle and Marshall counties — to the state's regions with COVID resurgence mitigations.
Effective 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, for bars and restaurants, no indoor service will be allowed, all outdoor service will end at 11 p.m. and all patrons seated outside must be at tables six feet apart. Meetings and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity.
Region 2 is facing restrictions because the region's rolling, seven-day positivity rate — the percent of people tested for COVID who have tested positive in the previous week — exceeded 8% for three straight days, exceeding the 8% threshold for establishing mitigation measures under the state's Restore Illinois Resurgence Plan.
Support Local Journalism
"McLean County Health Department continues to promote strategies we know to be effective at helping control the spread of the virus," McKnight said in a statement. "The response to COVID-19 is a community effort. It will take all of us working together to move McLean County forward."
"It is vital that we all keep pressing on and prioritizing public health prevention practices; taking personal responsibility and using the best judgement to make choices to keep ourselves and others safe," McKnight said.
McKnight urged people to reduce their risk of catching and spreading COVID by maintaining a six-foot distance from people outside their household, limiting interactions with people outside their household; washing their hands and wearing face coverings when in public or around people outside their household.
At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 592 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday. That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except on holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.
During the weekend, David Remmert, administrator of the DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department, said DeWitt County has had 370 confirmed cases of the virus and Piatt County has had 300 confirmed cases.
While Region 6 — which includes DeWitt, Piatt and Ford counties — was added to the state's COVID resurgence mitigation list on Friday, effective Monday, Remmert noted that neither DeWitt nor Piatt are on the state's COVID warning list.
"As mentioned in previous communications from our agency, we cannot advocate for defiance of guidelines established by the State of Illinois," Remmert said. "While our local state's attorney's offices have noted the difficulty of enforcing executive orders that were not legislatively developed, Governor Pritzker has indicated that enforcement may occur through the Illinois State Police."
Remmert noted that COVID cases are spiking and asked people to refrain from attending social gatherings and events.
"We've seen multiple school-aged birthday parties recently in which a case leads to more than 20-plus close contacts who all had to quarantine," Remmert said. He asked people to wash their hands frequently, keep six feet away from others and wear a mask in public.
This story will be updated.
Scott May
Ryan Bliss
Rhonda Houk
Rhiannon Rowland
Renuka Rsr
Renee Chee Metternick
Randy Wahls
Randi Meyer
Peggy Stiles
Peggy Karr Tippett
Peg Schad
Pamela Martin
Pam Burress
Molly Krause
Melissa Tucker-Marx
Mary Huff Moser
Katie Harness
Jordon Hanshew
Jim Walters
Heather J. Hardman
Glennda Knauer
Dawn Kelley-Lett
Brittany Brackney
Barbara Leigh
Andrea Anderson Stewart
Amy Garry
Allie Adair
Alex Juarez
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.