125 new McLean County COVID cases; positivity rate declines

"McLean County Health Department continues to promote strategies we know to be effective at helping control the spread of the virus," McKnight said in a statement. "The response to COVID-19 is a community effort. It will take all of us working together to move McLean County forward."

"It is vital that we all keep pressing on and prioritizing public health prevention practices; taking personal responsibility and using the best judgement to make choices to keep ourselves and others safe," McKnight said.

McKnight urged people to reduce their risk of catching and spreading COVID by maintaining a six-foot distance from people outside their household, limiting interactions with people outside their household; washing their hands and wearing face coverings when in public or around people outside their household.

At the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, 592 people were tested on Sunday, McLean County Emergency Management Agency reported on Monday. That testing site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except on holidays and during severe weather. People may pre-register at testdirectly.com/McLean.