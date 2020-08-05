You are the owner of this article.
13 cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County; 1 additional death in LaSalle County
A Reditus Laboratories test site worker puts on personal protective gear before he collects specimens from visitors at the COVID-19 testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds on July 15. 

BLOOMINGTON — Thirteen additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in McLean County on Wednesday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 583. 

Of those, 466 people were considered recovered, 13 more than Tuesday. One was hospitalized and 101 were isolated at home. Fifteen residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. 

The county has had more than 27,620 tests, and its cumulative positivity rate is 2.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate for the period ending Tuesday was 2%. 

Officials continue to urge precautions, including social distancing, wearing of face coverings and avoidance of close-contact settings.

"An individual can spread the virus even when they do not have symptoms or appear sick," said Jessica McKnight, the health department administrator. Any interaction with someone outside of your household could be a risk for infection."

Reditus Laboratories' technicians process a nasal swab that will be sent for analysis after a person was tested for COVID-19 at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington, on July 22. 

There were 630 people tested Tuesday at the McLean County Fairgrounds site in Bloomington, according to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency. 

LaSalle County reported one additional death Wednesday, a man in his 90s. It also announced 44 additional cases, bringing its total number of cases to 621. The county has had 22 coronavirus-related deaths. 

Of the new cases in LaSalle County, one was younger than 13; 10 people were in their 20s; four were in their 30s; three were in their 40s; three were in their 60s; four were in their 70s; nine were in their 80s and 10 were in their 90s. 

Ford County reported eight new cases of the virus. Officials said the county has had 62 cases of COVID-19, of which 49 were confirmed and 13 were "probable." There has been one coronavirus-related death. 

This story will be updated. 

HOW TO GET TESTED

WHERE: McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays

WHAT YOU NEED: To be able to complete a nasal self-swab test. There is no charge to the person being tested but insurance information is collected if applicable. 

