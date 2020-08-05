13 cases of COVID-19 reported in McLean County; 1 additional death in LaSalle County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMINGTON — Thirteen additional cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in McLean County on Wednesday, bringing the county's total number of cases to 583.

Of those, 466 people were considered recovered, 13 more than Tuesday. One was hospitalized and 101 were isolated at home. Fifteen residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The county has had more than 27,620 tests, and its cumulative positivity rate is 2.1%. The rolling 7-day positivity rate for the period ending Tuesday was 2%.

Officials continue to urge precautions, including social distancing, wearing of face coverings and avoidance of close-contact settings.

"An individual can spread the virus even when they do not have symptoms or appear sick," said Jessica McKnight, the health department administrator. Any interaction with someone outside of your household could be a risk for infection."

There were 630 people tested Tuesday at the McLean County Fairgrounds site in Bloomington, according to the McLean County Emergency Management Agency.