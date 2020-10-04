13 new coronavirus cases reported in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — Three patients with COVID-19 related illnesses have been released from hospital care, but 13 new cases were added for McLean County on Sunday.
Jessica McKnight, administrator for the McLean County Health Department, reported the 13 new cases of COVID-19 early Sunday, bringing the county’s overall total to 3,405 since March.
As of Sunday, 187 residents were isolating at home, an increase of 11 from Saturday. Eight are hospitalized, a drop of three from Saturday, although two remain in intensive care units.
A total of 3,187 residents have been released from isolation and considered recovered, an increase of five from Saturday.
The rolling seven-day positivity rate is 2.7%, a drop from 3.4% on Saturday.
More than 76,800 tests have been completed in McLean County, with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.4%.
The county has reported 23 COVID-related deaths.
This story will be updated.
