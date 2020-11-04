133 new McLean County COVID cases; restrictions taking effect

BLOOMINGTON — COVID-19 continued to spread in McLean County on Election Day and Wednesday as the county health department reported 133 new cases of the virus.
Thirty-four additional people were diagnosed with the virus on Tuesday and 99 on Wednesday, county health department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported. That brings to 258 the number of county residents who have been diagnosed with the virus so far this week and 4,616 since March 19.
The 458 people isolating at home were 52 more than on Monday. Ten people were hospitalized, two fewer than on Monday, with none in intensive care.
Eighty-three more people have recovered as McKnight reported that 4,110 people have been released from isolation, compared with 4,027 on Monday.
The county's seven-day positivity rate, the percent of county residents who have tested positive for the virus in the past week, increased to 5.8% from 5.1% on Monday.
Of the more than 103,500 COVID tests of county residents since March, 4.5% have come back positive, McKnight reported.
"The positivity rate in our county and across our region continues to rise and we are experiencing moderate community spread," McKnight said. "Everyone should take steps to protect themselves, their communities and people who are at increased risk of severe illness."
New rules starting
Wednesday's numbers were released as state COVID-19 restrictions take effect in 20 Central Illinois counties, including McLean, Livingston, Woodford, Tazewell, LaSalle and Marshall counties. Because the COVID positivity rate in the region exceeded 8% for three straight days, the state on Sunday added Region 2, which includes the above-named counties, to the state's regions facing COVID resurgence mitigations.
The entire state is now under the restrictions.
Support Local Journalism
Effective Wednesday in Region 2, for bars and restaurants, no indoor service will be allowed, all outdoor service will end at 11 p.m. and all patrons seated outside must be at tables six feet apart. Meetings and social gatherings are limited to 25 people or 25% of room capacity, whichever is less.
Meanwhile, a record high number of people were tested on Tuesday at the COVID testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. The 910 people tested is a single-day high, confirmed Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories, which operates the testing site.
That site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and except during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.
"While large gatherings are known to be high-risk, small gatherings with people outside your household also pose a risk for spreading the virus," McKnight said. "A cloth face covering can help prevent a person who is sick from spreading the virus to others."
Voting at McLean County polling places was brisk on Tuesday as first-time voters, long-time voters and everyone in between cast ballots for county board members up to president of the United States.
Other measures
McKnight recommended that people wear a cloth face covering in public and when around people outside their household and to stay at least six feet away from people outside their household.
She also recommended that people who participate in higher-risk activities to get tested for COVID five to seven days after the event and to try to stay home as much as possible for 14 days afterward.
People who test positive will be contacted by a health department case investigator who will check on their health, ask that they stay home and discuss with whom they have been in close contact so they can isolate at home to reduce the risk of the virus spreading to others, McKnight said.
"Washing our hands, watching our distance, wearing our face coverings and cooperating with our local health department are simple measures we can all take to keep the community safe and save lives," McKnight said.
This story will be updated.
In case you missed it: Bloomington-Normal election returns from Tuesday night
In case you missed it: Bloomington-Normal election returns from Tuesday night
Catch up on all our election coverage and the latest developments.
With 397 of the district's 602 precincts reporting as of 10:30 p.m., the Taylorville Republican had 113,511 votes to Democratic challenger Betsy Dirksen Londrigan's 76,648 votes.
Republican incumbent U.S. Reps. Darin LaHood and Adam Kinzinger held leads in early returns Tuesday, while the race between U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and Betsy Dirksen Londrigan was too close to call.
The McLean County Board will have a new look next month. In District 5, Democrat Rachael Jean Lund defeated John McIntyre of Normal.
Voting at McLean County polling places was brisk on Tuesday as first-time voters, long-time voters and everyone in between cast ballots for county board members up to president of the United States.
Sommer was leading challengers Democrat Karla Bailey-Smith and Libertarian Ken Allison by 12,373 votes to 5,302 for Smith, and 886 for Allison, according to unofficial election results.
One word came to mind when Stephen Hopkins was describing his excitement to work with his 16-year-old granddaughter, Maddie, as an election judge on Tuesday.
“American democracy has been easy for many of us because of privilege and power,” said Don Carlson, Executive Director of Illinois People’s Action. “But we would be naïve not to recognize that full participation in democracy is a challenge to many others."
Incumbent Rep. Dan Brady sailed into re-election Tuesday over Democrat challenger Chemberly Cummings in the 105th Illinois House District race.
McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder appeared headed for re-election Tuesday night.
BLOOMINGTON — U.S. Rep. Adam Kinzinger appeared headed to his sixth term in Congress based on unofficial vote totals that showed him leading D…
U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood has defeated Democratic challenger George Petrilli in the 18th Congressional District, according to The Associated Press.
Republican incumbent Rep. Keith Sommer appeared heading for re-election Tuesday in the 88th Illinois House District race.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.