133 new McLean County COVID cases; restrictions taking effect

Meanwhile, a record high number of people were tested on Tuesday at the COVID testing site at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. The 910 people tested is a single-day high, confirmed Dr. Aaron Rossi, CEO of Reditus Laboratories, which operates the testing site.

That site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays and except during severe weather. People may pre-register at www.testdirectly.com/McLean.

"While large gatherings are known to be high-risk, small gatherings with people outside your household also pose a risk for spreading the virus," McKnight said. "A cloth face covering can help prevent a person who is sick from spreading the virus to others."

Other measures

McKnight recommended that people wear a cloth face covering in public and when around people outside their household and to stay at least six feet away from people outside their household.

She also recommended that people who participate in higher-risk activities to get tested for COVID five to seven days after the event and to try to stay home as much as possible for 14 days afterward.